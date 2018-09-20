Making a splash

Shan A S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Moulding more than 3,000 national-level swimmers is a wonderful job. And, to nurture specially-talented five people from that eclectic group and enable them to partake in Olympics is a rare accomplishment. Not much coaches in India have done that in individual sporting events. That’s why S Pradeep Kumar adorns a special place in Indian swimming.

The man, who hailed from Nanniyodu near Palode and learned the basic tricks of the business at the local pond there, is a much sought-after person during the ongoing National Aquatic Championship at Koppam. Not just swimmers, even coaches queue up to him- the former for blessings and advice while the latter for identifying their technical errors committed while providing training.

Pradeep feels Kerala swimmers are immensely talented, but lacked the physical and technical finesse to take on the best in the world. “We have a problem of criticising our swimmers too much because they haven’t won an Olympic medal yet. But do we know what sort of investment is needed for an Olympic medal? Sajan Prakash is one of our best swimmers and his technique and physique are much superior to his other Indian counterparts. But when we compare him with the world standard swimmers, he is below them. To improve the technique of a swimmer, we need to have good infrastructure like underwater cameras. Fine-tuning their skills will immensely benefit them. But that too needs technical assistance. It’s very expensive for us and hence we are falling behind, “ he said.

“If the Kerala youngsters are not performing well, the only reason is technical flaws,” he added.

Citing drop out rate of young swimmers as a cause of worry, Pradeep said the swimmers should be kept motivated always and there is no other potent motivator than victories. “Victory is the ultimate motivator. But to win, one needs a lot of support. Swimming as a sport is very expensive. Top-level swimmers have to spend a fortune on their diet and training gears etc.” Pradeep felt Kerala has got a lot to learn from Bengaluru in this front. “In Bengaluru, schools showed more interest and gave support. Thus big names came up and swimming became popular,” the former national coach, who brought up the likes of Sajan, Nisha Millet and Rehan Poncha, said.

A recipient of Dronacharya Award and a national coach, Pradeep has been instrumental in cultivating the aquatic talent of NRI kids in Dubai. Named Induss Academy, Pradeep is the key man behind the initiative that was launched almost 30 months back. Around 100 kids are getting trained there and many of them have started winning national medals. Pradeep thinks the NRI kids if they could overcome financial hurdles and academic pressure, can add to India’s swimming bench strength.

To keep alive this hope, Pradeep now spent around 3 weeks a month in Dubai and one week in Bengaluru, where he is a mentor for Bangalore Swimming Research Centre. Earlier, he had worked with Basavanagudi Aquatic Centre where he had worked as a coach for 29 long, fruitful years. Now 55, Pradeep has got offers to return to his home state and start unearthing new talents. But he is undecided. “I will take a decision on that soon,” he said.

The championship

● Glenmark 72nd National Aquatic Championship for Men and Women is being held at Dr B R Ambedkar International Aquatic Centre, Pirappancode till Sunday organised by Kerala Aquatic Association under the authority of Swimming Federation of India.

● Around 800 men and women are participating in the event.

● The preliminary events will start at 8.30 am followed by water polo matches. Diving will be held from Thursday to Saturday from 3 pm to 5 pm.

● The final events of swimming will be held from 6 pm.

● 65 technical officials nominated by Swimming Federation will control the technical conduct of the event.

● The event will be streamed live on the website www.glenmarkaquatic.org. Daily results, the order of events and other details will be updated on www.swimmingfederation.in.

● The prizes will be distributed to the winners by Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran on September