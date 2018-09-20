Slump in fish prices post floods

Merin Mariya By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The prices of sea fish have registered a significant fall in the Palayam and Chalai markets in the aftermath of the floods. Prices of commercially-valuable fish such as Shrimp and Red Snapper have also crashed in the past two weeks, say vendors.

Though the catch has increased, the resultant drop in prices has affected the fishermen. Since fish is abundant in the market, the fishermen can’t even claim a base price. “One kg of Red Snapper costs just Rs 100 and Sardines costs Rs 50 per kg”, said Muhammed Uzef, fish seller, Chalai market.

The price of mackerel which stood at Rs 150 a kg before the floods have crashed to Rs 35. Likewise, the price of tuna has slipped from Rs 200 a kg to Rs 70. Vendors say they are now forced to sell at a lower price as customers often bargain due to the easy availability of various varieties. “Customers have turn bidders here. They often end up quarrelling if we don’t give sell on the price they demand,” said Peethambaran S, fish seller, Palayam Market.

Since a plenty of fish gets dumped in the stalls in Chalai and Palayam market, it has become difficult for vendors to sell it before sunset. This is because the overall fish catch has increased around 10 times than that of the pre-flood days.

However, for customers, this is the best time to get a taste of all fish varieties. “We get all kind of fish here in Chalai market for a cheap price. The price of shrimp has come down to Rs 150 for one kg which was Rs 300 pre-flood, There is a huge difference,” says Shanthakumari, a customer at the Chalai Market.