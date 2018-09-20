Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

South Korea eyes Kerala market for investment

The ambassador said that the state government has evinced interest in electronic hardware manufacturing, knowledge industry, basic infrastructure development, port development and shipbuilding.

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM: South Korea is interested to make investments in Kerala, said Shin Bongkil, the country’s Ambassador to India. Addressing reporters on Wednesday, Bongkil, who was in the city to attend Korean Caravan - a diplomatic outreach programme organised by the Korean embassy - said discussions were already held with Industries Minister E P Jayarajan and state government officials.

The ambassador said that the state government has evinced interest in electronic hardware manufacturing, knowledge industry, basic infrastructure development, port development and shipbuilding. Many Korean companies already have investments in India and many others are waiting for an opportunity to invest in the country, said the Ambassador. He added India has been drawing international attention due to its growing market and high purchasing power. Necessary steps would be taken in order to improve cultural exchanges between both countries, he said, adding the visa procedure would be simplified for Indians as part of the same.

The Korean delegation led by the Ambassador held discussions with the business community in the state in the business summit. Discussions were held on investment possibilities and bilateral trade. Representatives of 22 Korean companies, including Samsung, Kia, Hyundai and Korean Airline participated in the discussions. Korean Caravan was organised with the aim to enhance bilateral trade and cultural exchanges between both countries. A cultural programme by Korean artists, under the aegis of Jump, will be held at Tagore Hall at 6 pm on Thursday.

