Tackling stigma with her paintbrush

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Since childhood, art has been part of her life. It’s a form of expression for her. Reshma Thomas, however, doesn’t follow a particular style but tries to create different paintings with a unified idea, ‘speaking out for the silenced’. “I express my feelings and opinions through paintings. I use them as a tool to talk for the silenced and marginalised community,” said Reshma.

While doing her degree in Chennai she got influenced by the unity and love within the LGBT community and wanted to do something for them. Reshma took an initiative to spread awareness about the LGBT community among the general public by conducting her first exhibition in Thiruvananthapuram, later in Kochi and Kozhikode. It was a series of paintings titled Identity, Mind Network, Imprints, and Secret Metamorphosis. “Being an artist I wish to bring a change in the society”, Reshma added.

Her paintings are as unique as her ideas. Reshma uses her exhibitions as a platform for effective interaction between the public. Identity, the first part of her painting series, talks about the identity crisis LGBT community has always been faced. Through her paintings, she wanted the LGBT community members to come out as what they are and not as what the society demands. Her Mind Network exhibition had 40 paintings that glow in the dark. It was a special experience for the audience as it shared the thought ‘even in darkness, you can glow’.

Her paintings are aimed at breaking the stereotypes and stigma attached to different communities. Before exhibiting the Imprints paintings which talk about depression, she conducted workshops in different schools and made it as an interactive session where children were asked to express what comes to their mind while thinking about their parents and family. Surprisingly, children drew images of a mother watching TV, father using a mobile phone and so on.

“Children are conditioned in a different way, most of them are lonely and depressed”, said Reshma. The last part of the series Secret Metamorphosis was painted using tree barks, and talks about transformations.

When section 377 got decriminalised she painted a typewriter with 377 written in rainbow colours as a depiction of rewriting history. Apart from painting, she heads an IT company in Technopark. She enjoys travelling and is also a blogger. “My next will be under water images, not yet named though,” she added.