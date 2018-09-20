Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Weavers Village to help rebuild the state

This time we are conducting an exhibition to raise funds to help the Chendamangalam handloom sector that had to face the wrath of the recent floods.

Published: 20th September 2018 10:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM :  Blending a unique new generation flavour into Karalkada’s pure-cotton handloom collection with its trendy style, fashion, colour and distinct designs, Weavers Village, a clothing store in the city, is conducting a fund raising exhibition of sustainable clothing and accessories on September 22 and 23 to help the flood victims.

The brand aims at attracting the youth into the rich and elegant world of handloom through beautiful designer wear; sarees, davanis, short skirts and kurtas, with the magic of cut work, murals, kalamkari, bead work, peacock and patchwork designs and brocade work embroidered on them. “Ours is an affordable luxury brand for all those who are young at heart. 

This time we are conducting an exhibition to raise funds to help the Chendamangalam handloom sector that had to face the wrath of the recent floods. All the proceeds from the exhibition will be used to help flood victims,” said Shobha Viswanath of Weavers Village.Weavers Village showcases not just exclusive designer wears but also bedspreads, eco-friendly bags and ethnic jewellery made from terracotta and paper. Other than products from their own units, handmade bags and jewellery by women entrepreneurs are also extensively showcased, thus adding to women empowerment. 

Besides the clothing exhibition, an array of other programmes including art, fashion and music have also been planned by Weavers Village to raise funds for flood victims. A painting exhibition titled ‘The Return’ is being conducted by Aneeshvini, a graduate from Trivandrum Fine Arts College in Applied Arts. This exhibition is a throwback that documents and cherishes the natural beauty of Kerala and how the floods have ravaged its picturesque terrains. A part of the proceeds will be used to help the flood victims.

Other major attractions in the exhibition will be a calligraphy exhibition by artist Prajwal Xavier. Handmade pottery by ‘The Little Gold Fish’ will be kept on display along with handwoven sustainable clothing by fashion designer Rajeev Peethambaran. The exhibition will be held at Weavers Village from 10 am onwards and the chief guests of the function are actress Ahaana Krishna and IAS defence spokesperson, Dhanya Sanal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt shares teaser of Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Sadak 2'
ALT Balaji launches bold web series X.X.X. Uncensored
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chose to take a Metro ride to reach Dwarka near Indira Gandhi International Airport for an event. (Photo: Twitter/ @PIB_India)
When PM Narendra Modi rode the Delhi metro
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 