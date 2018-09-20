Weavers Village to help rebuild the state

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Blending a unique new generation flavour into Karalkada’s pure-cotton handloom collection with its trendy style, fashion, colour and distinct designs, Weavers Village, a clothing store in the city, is conducting a fund raising exhibition of sustainable clothing and accessories on September 22 and 23 to help the flood victims.

The brand aims at attracting the youth into the rich and elegant world of handloom through beautiful designer wear; sarees, davanis, short skirts and kurtas, with the magic of cut work, murals, kalamkari, bead work, peacock and patchwork designs and brocade work embroidered on them. “Ours is an affordable luxury brand for all those who are young at heart.

This time we are conducting an exhibition to raise funds to help the Chendamangalam handloom sector that had to face the wrath of the recent floods. All the proceeds from the exhibition will be used to help flood victims,” said Shobha Viswanath of Weavers Village.Weavers Village showcases not just exclusive designer wears but also bedspreads, eco-friendly bags and ethnic jewellery made from terracotta and paper. Other than products from their own units, handmade bags and jewellery by women entrepreneurs are also extensively showcased, thus adding to women empowerment.

Besides the clothing exhibition, an array of other programmes including art, fashion and music have also been planned by Weavers Village to raise funds for flood victims. A painting exhibition titled ‘The Return’ is being conducted by Aneeshvini, a graduate from Trivandrum Fine Arts College in Applied Arts. This exhibition is a throwback that documents and cherishes the natural beauty of Kerala and how the floods have ravaged its picturesque terrains. A part of the proceeds will be used to help the flood victims.

Other major attractions in the exhibition will be a calligraphy exhibition by artist Prajwal Xavier. Handmade pottery by ‘The Little Gold Fish’ will be kept on display along with handwoven sustainable clothing by fashion designer Rajeev Peethambaran. The exhibition will be held at Weavers Village from 10 am onwards and the chief guests of the function are actress Ahaana Krishna and IAS defence spokesperson, Dhanya Sanal.