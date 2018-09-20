When love for aircraft and aviation industry soars

Steni Simon By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Have you ever wondered why the engine of an aeroplane makes a distinctive noise? Or what monoplane, biplane or a triplane is? Well, if these questions make you curious, then Plane Spotters Kerala can be your go-to people.

An informal group of aviation enthusiasts in the city, Plane Spotters Kerala is on a mission to educate people on the trends in the aviation industry for more than three years. Now, the group is all set to host an aviation exhibition soon at Kanakakkunnu Palace.

“Our plan is to conduct the exhibition during Christmas to encourage more students to take up aviation as a career option. We have been regularly conducting seminars on aviation and related subjects. This time, the plan is to bring back the Pushpak vintage aircraft from Regional Institute of Aviation after dismantling it. We are waiting for the approval of the government, hence the expo date is tentative,” said Prakash Sankar, president of Plane Spotters Kerala.

The members of Plane Spotters Kerala have been observing, photographing and tracking aircraft as a hobby. As part of the expo, the group, which initially began as a Facebook page, is aiming to conduct an array of programmes such as a live aircraft display, film show on aircraft and an aviation photography exhibition.

“There are more than 40 members in our group. We became a registered NGO three years back. Our passion for aviation and plane spotting brought us together. Since then, we have been capturing and studying some of the rare aeroplanes,” said Nazim, a member of the group who is presently doing his MSc from Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies. The exhibition will have the images of aircraft parts and milestones in the aviation industry. However, the highlight will be VT-DLB, a Pushpak vintage aircraft, which was supposed to have been bought by the Royal family in the 1950’s and was later kept for pilot training at the Kerala Aviation Training Centre. The group learnt about the plane recently and that is how they came up with the decision to keep it on display. The aircraft was once a common sight in the skies here as most of the students used to take PPL license flying this.

This is the third time that such an exhibition is being conducted. In 2015, a photographic exhibition on aeroplane and airports was held in Museum auditorium. More than 100 photographs were kept on display then.

