City corporation proposes Kerala Municipal Building Rules amendment

Many citizens staying in Pangode, Thirumala, Poojappura and PTP Nagar are in trouble as they are not able to go ahead with construction on their properties adjacent to defence land.

Published: 21st September 2018 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major relief to hundreds of people, including beneficiaries of PMAY housing scheme who own properties near defence establishments, the City Corporation has decided to put forward a proposal to the state government seeking to amend the Kerala Municipal Building Rules (KMBR).

Many citizens staying in Pangode, Thirumala, Poojappura and PTP Nagar are in trouble as they are not able to go ahead with construction on their properties adjacent to defence land. They have been paying EMIs for unused land, in addition to repeated visits to the Corporation office for NOC. Some are not even able to sell their land as it has no price value.

Pangode councillor K Madhusoodan raised the issue of issuance of NOC to construct a building within 100 metres of defence establishments during the council meet. “From Kerala, only Kannur camp has been included in the annexure list of the circular released by the Defence Ministry. There has to be a clear response on why Pangode military camp has been excluded from the list and immediate steps should be taken as many citizens are denied permission to construct houses on their property.

The Corporation can bring a solution to this issue by amending the KMBR 7 (5) that makes it mandatory to have a NOC from Defence authorities for construction or reconstruction within 100 metres of the defence area. It should be revised from 100 metres to 10 metres,” he said. 

Other councillors also asked the Mayor to consider the issue and to amend the KMBR. Many PMAY beneficiaries are also affected due to the same problem as they own land near the defence locality. “Many residents in Sanghumugham Air Force area face similar issues. It would be helpful if the distance is reduced to 5 metres, as there are many citizens who have 3 cents of land within such distance,” said Solomon Vettukad, Shanghumugham councillor.   

In response to the issues raised by the councillors Mayor V K Prasanth said, “If it is possible to supersede Central decision, it will be discussed with the government. Soon, a proposal on the amendment of KMBR will be passed to the government.”

