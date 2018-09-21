Higher secondary school teachers divided over Kerala High Court’s transfer verdict

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the High Court ordered that the transfer of higher secondary school teachers should be implemented based on seniority rather than priority and compassionate grounds, a section of teachers are still divided over the verdict.

Last month, the HC upheld that seniority of the teachers should be the criteria for allotment of schools of their choice in accordance with the option exercised. The court also held that compassionate vacancies should not exceed 10 per cent of the district-wise vacancies, and teachers who have completed 5 years shall be treated as an open vacancy. The court has also directed the Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) to publish a new list based on the verdict.

The court order was based on an appeal filed by the government challenging the Kerala Administrative Tribunal’s (KAT) verdict in staying the transfer proceedings till August 31.However, the verdict resulted in a difference among teachers who were included in the previous list and others who want to work in their home districts.

“Again, the transfer proceedings have been sabotaged. This is a clear ploy by a section of teachers to scuttle the transfer process as they want to be in their hometown. This is highly unfortunate,” said an HSS teacher whose name was included in the previous list.

Earlier, there were allegations that the transfer was not based on seniority and the DHSE proceeded with priority and compassionate grounds such as physically handicapped, widows of armed forces’ personnel, spouse postings and even NRI postings. Interestingly, many ‘ineligible’ teachers allegedly found a place in the list and have managed to reap the benefits of priority and compassionate posting for getting posted in their home or nearby districts.

According to Manoj Kumar (name changed), a higher secondary teacher, the court order was welcoming as the senior teachers who opted for home districts and those who are thrown out from home districts will get an opportunity to exercise the option to be in the districts and schools of their choice.

“With the HC nullifying the previous transfer list, many senior teachers can work from their home district itself,” said Manoj Kumar.The KAT order had said the HSE Department should stick to the limit of reservation in compassionate and priority posting at 30 per cent.