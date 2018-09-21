Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Waiting for a better home

If things go as planned, hundreds of sea erosion victims in Muttathara will be rehabilitated in a month.

Published: 21st September 2018 11:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

Work in progress at the housing colony being built as part of the LIFE mission for the fishing community  Vincent Pulickal

By Merin Mariya
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:If things go as planned, hundreds of sea erosion victims in Muttathara will be rehabilitated in a month. The fishermen community here, who lost their houses in 2013 during the sea erosion, have been keeping their fingers crossed. Having gone through many such deadlines in the past, the fishermen are a bit sceptical about the deadline.

Speaking to T’Puram Express, Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma assured that the promised rehabilitation will be a reality soon. “Beneficiaries have been identified and all other government formalities have been completed. Most probably, the inauguration will be done in two weeks.  There are a few complaints regarding beneficiary listings that will be taken into consideration soon. For now, we have considered those who live 50 metres away from the sea. The remaining will be considered in the next allotment,” she said.

Meanwhile for the fishing community, the promise to rehabilitate them has been dragging for a long time. In the wake of the sea erosion damaging their dwellings, the fishermen were shifted to Government LPGS, Fisheries school and St Antony’s School. There are people who have been staying in camps for 4-5 years, without even having proper sanitation facilities. Many of them have not been added to the beneficiary list.
“This school has become our house for around five years now. My children go to the same school. We are not getting a new house. When asked, the officials informed that there are no houses left,” said Joseph P J who stays at St Antony’s School, Valiyathura.

As per official records, there are around 4,000 homeless fishermen in the district. The houses built now will not be sufficient for even half of the population.”My house was partially destroyed in the 2013 sea erosion. We were not added to the housing list because the officials were not convinced about the extend of damage to my house. They offered us Rs 10 lakh to build a house, which is not practical in my case as my husband is a cancer patient and I have to run the house all by myself”, said Maria Pushpam, a sea erosion victim.

The desperate fishing community just can’t wait anymore to have their own homes. “We don’t have a proper place to live. We have been shifted from house to house these past years. They say this month and the next month. They should stop playing with us and give us  proper accommodation,” said Simpson A, fisherman.

As per the government report, so far 197 houses have been built under the housing scheme LIFE for the fishing community and 155 tokens have been distributed to the homeless in Muttathara. “Post floods, there is a delay due to clearing the mud and water near the treatment plant. Hopefully, the inauguration will be done next month. The Chief Minister’s Office is yet to confirm about his availability,” said Roy Tom Lal, Additional Private Secretary, Fisheries Minister.

An amount of Rs 2 crore, sanctioned to provide basic facilities for the housing colony under construction at Muttathara, will be used for a community hall, store room for fishing gear, playground, drainage system, water supply, sanitation facilities and high mast lights. “We are also planning to build an Anganwadi inside the colony in the future,” added J Mercykutty Amma, Fisheries Minister.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Caffeinated energy drinks a big no-no for children
IMD issues cyclone warnings along coasts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and over Bay of Bengal
Gallery
Hundreds of solemn people watched Friday as body after body was pulled from a capsized ferry that Tanzanian authorities said was badly overcrowded and upended in the final stretch before reaching shore. (Photo | AP)
Over a hundred killed in Tanzania ferry disaster
India captain Rohit Sharma played another classy knock after comeback man Ravindra Jadeja picked up a four-wicket haul to set up a seven wicket win over Bangladesh in their opening Super Four match at the Asia Cup in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Asia Cup: India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in Super-Four clash