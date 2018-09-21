Waiting for a better home

Merin Mariya By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:If things go as planned, hundreds of sea erosion victims in Muttathara will be rehabilitated in a month. The fishermen community here, who lost their houses in 2013 during the sea erosion, have been keeping their fingers crossed. Having gone through many such deadlines in the past, the fishermen are a bit sceptical about the deadline.

Speaking to T’Puram Express, Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma assured that the promised rehabilitation will be a reality soon. “Beneficiaries have been identified and all other government formalities have been completed. Most probably, the inauguration will be done in two weeks. There are a few complaints regarding beneficiary listings that will be taken into consideration soon. For now, we have considered those who live 50 metres away from the sea. The remaining will be considered in the next allotment,” she said.

Meanwhile for the fishing community, the promise to rehabilitate them has been dragging for a long time. In the wake of the sea erosion damaging their dwellings, the fishermen were shifted to Government LPGS, Fisheries school and St Antony’s School. There are people who have been staying in camps for 4-5 years, without even having proper sanitation facilities. Many of them have not been added to the beneficiary list.

“This school has become our house for around five years now. My children go to the same school. We are not getting a new house. When asked, the officials informed that there are no houses left,” said Joseph P J who stays at St Antony’s School, Valiyathura.

As per official records, there are around 4,000 homeless fishermen in the district. The houses built now will not be sufficient for even half of the population.”My house was partially destroyed in the 2013 sea erosion. We were not added to the housing list because the officials were not convinced about the extend of damage to my house. They offered us Rs 10 lakh to build a house, which is not practical in my case as my husband is a cancer patient and I have to run the house all by myself”, said Maria Pushpam, a sea erosion victim.

The desperate fishing community just can’t wait anymore to have their own homes. “We don’t have a proper place to live. We have been shifted from house to house these past years. They say this month and the next month. They should stop playing with us and give us proper accommodation,” said Simpson A, fisherman.

As per the government report, so far 197 houses have been built under the housing scheme LIFE for the fishing community and 155 tokens have been distributed to the homeless in Muttathara. “Post floods, there is a delay due to clearing the mud and water near the treatment plant. Hopefully, the inauguration will be done next month. The Chief Minister’s Office is yet to confirm about his availability,” said Roy Tom Lal, Additional Private Secretary, Fisheries Minister.

An amount of Rs 2 crore, sanctioned to provide basic facilities for the housing colony under construction at Muttathara, will be used for a community hall, store room for fishing gear, playground, drainage system, water supply, sanitation facilities and high mast lights. “We are also planning to build an Anganwadi inside the colony in the future,” added J Mercykutty Amma, Fisheries Minister.