Central team assures maximum aid to flood-hit Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The central delegation which began its visit to flood-affected districts on Friday promised maximum aid to the state, the state government said. The mid-August floods were the biggest faced by the state in 100 years. It will be ensured that the state gets maximum central aid, the delegations said.

Four separate teams are touring the flood-hit areas to assess the situation. On Friday, they visited various places in Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur and Kozhikode districts. One of the four teams toured North Paravur and Aluva in Ernakulam district on Friday.

Ernakulam district collector Mohammed Y Safeerulla made a presentation on the damage before the team which visited Ezhattumugham, Kuthiathode, Kurumbunthuruth, Chendamangalam handloom villages, Mattupuram, Eloor, Chemmayam and the Government fish farm at Kavil. The team spent around 15 minutes inspecting the St Xavier’s Church at Kuthiathode, where six persons had died after the church building collapsed on August 16. The victims had sought refuge in the church building after their homes were inundated. The delegation also visited the handloom cooperative at Karimpadam at Chendamangalam.

The flood-induced damage to the handloom sector in the region is estimated at ` 7 crore. The team also assessed the damage at the nine-acre Aqua Venture International Ltd. According to the government, the loss here is estimated at Rs 1.62 crore.On Friday, the central team visited the regions in Idukki districts which had reported numerous landslides and landslips during the floods.

They visited Cheruthoni town, Perunkala, Karimbanpalam, Upputhode, Panniyar hydel project, Panniyarkutty, Ellakkal, Pallivasal and Munnar.In Thrissur, district collector informed the team that the district sustained damages to the tune of D2014 crore. The agriculture sector in the district reported damage to the tune of D160.036 crore, PWD D352.72 crore, power sector D 82 crore and the labour sector D400 crore, the collector said at the review meeting held at Chalakudy.

In Kozhikode, the central team held at a review in the presence of district collector U V Jose. The team visited Karincholamala where 14 deaths were reported in a landslide.The team also visited Kanappankundu and the Wayanad ghat pass.

