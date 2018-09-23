Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala flood aftermath: IFFK on shoestring budget under government’s consideration

A hike in the delegate registration fees and steps to minimise expenses by doing away with extravaganza and cash prizes are part of the academy’s proposals.

Published: 23rd September 2018 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2018 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

The logo of International Film Festival of Kerala, which begins on December 9 in Thiruvananthapuram.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of belt-tightening in the floods’ aftermath, a proposal to stage a less expensive edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) this year is under the government’s active consideration, Cultural Affairs Minister A K Balan said here on Saturday.

“The Chalachitra Academy has submitted a proposal to organise the 23rd edition of the festival at half the cost of the previous edition which cost the exchequer Rs 6 crore. A final decision on this will be taken upon the Chief Minister’s return,” he said.

A hike in the delegate registration fees and steps to minimise expenses by doing away with extravaganza and cash prizes are part of the academy’s proposals. While Rs 2 crore will be raised from delegate pass `1 crore will be met from the Plan Fund for the academy.However, the minister said the slashed budget will not affect the festival’s quality. Inexpensive preparatory works are already under way.

The academy had earlier suspended works related to the festival after the General Administration Department (GAD) banned government-funded festivals and celebrations, including the film festival and state school arts festival, in the floods’ wake.

But later, the government decided to conduct the school arts festival avoiding extravaganza. Several prominent persons, including auteur Adoor Gopalakrishnan and celebrated South Korean filmmaker Kim Ki-duk, had appealed to the government to stage the film festival.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
International Film Festival of Kerala Kerala floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anand Piramal and Isha Ambani. (Photo | Twitter)
Watch Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal’s engagement bash in Italy
Piyush Goyal announces new mines in Parasia, aims employment generation
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival