International day of sign language observed

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The inaugural International Day of Sign Languages observed on Sunday was noted for its active participation of news channels in the state. Joining hands with the National Institute of Speech and Hearing (NISH) under the Social Justice Department, the news channels are said to have chalked a week-long programme for promoting sign language.

According to the Social Justice Department, as part of the promotion campaign, some news channels had solicited the service of faculty members and students of NISH for news presentation using sign language. It was in December 2017 the United Nations accepted the resolution of observing September 23 as International Day of Sign Languages.