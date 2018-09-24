Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Local bodies in the district to go green from November 1

The local bodies in the district are set to go green on on November 1, which is also the Kerala formation day.

Published: 24th September 2018 02:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 02:08 AM   |  A+A-



By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The local bodies in the district are set to go green on November 1, which is also the Kerala formation day. On the day, the civic bodies will make a declaration regarding the mandatory adoption of green protocol in the local self-government institutions here.

As part of the post-flood sanitation campaign in the state, an intensive campaign will be undertaken in the district from Tuesday till October 2. The campaign is being organised under the aegis of the Centre’s Swachcha hi Seva campaign, the Haritha Keralam Mission, District Planning Committee and the Suchitwa Mission. The campaign focuses on the twin themes of epidemic prevention and water conservation. The Haritha Keralam Mission has drawn up a detailed calendar for the conduct of the campaign.

The Kudumbasree and MGNREGS workers will recover trash from the water bodies in the district by Tuesday.Ward-level clean-up drives will be held on Wednesday. Special assemblies will be held in schools in the district on Thursday to spread the message on biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste. Markets, public places, drains and public wells will be cleaned on Friday and Saturday. Local bodies, health officers, Kudumbashree, MGNREGS and ASHA workers and other voluntary organisations will lead the drive. On September 30, Sunday, a ‘dry day’ will be observed by cleaning houses and their immediate surroundings.

Anganwadis, public institutions and health centres will be cleaned on October 1. A seminar on green protocol will be held at the district level on October 2 where a ‘green pledge’ will be administered. During October, steps will be taken to implement green protocol in all the local body institutions.Water conservation and active sanitation measures are essential to tackle the post-flood problems.

