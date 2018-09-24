Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Puthussery makes it a special 90 by donating Rs 1 lakh to flood relief

Poet and Malayalam scholar Puthussery Ramachandran donated Rs 1 lakh towards flood relief activities.

Published: 24th September 2018 02:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 02:06 AM   |  A+A-

Malayalam poet Puthussery Ramachandran

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Poet and Malayalam scholar Puthussery Ramachandran, who turned 90 on Sunday, marked the occasion in a unique manner. Lending a helping hand to the flood-affected people, the poet donated Rs 1 lakh towards flood relief activities.

 Minister Kadakampally
Surendran felicitates poet
Puthussery Ramachandran
on the occasion of his
90th birthday on Sunday

While a cheque of Rs 50,000 was handed over to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund, the poet entrusted Chintha Publishers to provide books worth Rs 50,000 to libraries in flood-hit areas.  
Earlier, Devaswom and Cooperative Minister Kadakampally Surendran visited the poet’s house at Elangam Garden, Vellayambalam, and conveyed his wishes.

On the occasion, the minister also released the new edition of the poet’s autobiography ‘Thilacha Mannil Kalnadayayi’ (Walking through the burning sands).

Those who conveyed the wishes to the poet on his birthday include CPI Leader Panniyan Raveendran, former bureaucrat CP Nair, novelist George Onakkoor, journalist-historian Malayinkeezhu Gopalakrishnan, and deputy mayor Rakhi Ravikumar. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Cultural Affairs Minister A K Balan conveyed their wishes over phone.  According to his family, as requested by the poet, the birthday was observed minus celebrations of any kind.Puthussery’s children Geetha R, Unnikrishnan, Premachandran, Jayachandran, and Syamchandran were also present on the occasion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Puthussery Ramachandran relief fund

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LeBron James makes animated appearance at 'Smallfoot' premiere
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (File| PTI)
Terrorism and peace talks can't take place together: Army Chief Bipin Rawat
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival