Puthussery makes it a special 90 by donating Rs 1 lakh to flood relief

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Poet and Malayalam scholar Puthussery Ramachandran, who turned 90 on Sunday, marked the occasion in a unique manner. Lending a helping hand to the flood-affected people, the poet donated Rs 1 lakh towards flood relief activities.

Minister Kadakampally

Surendran felicitates poet

Puthussery Ramachandran

on the occasion of his

90th birthday on Sunday

While a cheque of Rs 50,000 was handed over to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund, the poet entrusted Chintha Publishers to provide books worth Rs 50,000 to libraries in flood-hit areas.

Earlier, Devaswom and Cooperative Minister Kadakampally Surendran visited the poet’s house at Elangam Garden, Vellayambalam, and conveyed his wishes.

On the occasion, the minister also released the new edition of the poet’s autobiography ‘Thilacha Mannil Kalnadayayi’ (Walking through the burning sands).

Those who conveyed the wishes to the poet on his birthday include CPI Leader Panniyan Raveendran, former bureaucrat CP Nair, novelist George Onakkoor, journalist-historian Malayinkeezhu Gopalakrishnan, and deputy mayor Rakhi Ravikumar. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Cultural Affairs Minister A K Balan conveyed their wishes over phone. According to his family, as requested by the poet, the birthday was observed minus celebrations of any kind.Puthussery’s children Geetha R, Unnikrishnan, Premachandran, Jayachandran, and Syamchandran were also present on the occasion.