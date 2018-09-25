108 ambulance: Health Minister orders early repair of faulty vans

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health Minister K K Shailaja directed the authorities concerned to fix the faulty ambulances which are part of the 108 ambulance service. The minister’s move followed reports some of these ambulances had been taken off service due to lack of roadworthiness.

Shailaja said while 24 ambulance vans are part of the 108 service here, Alappuzha has 18 of them. The vehicles had suffered damage, including engine failure, following the flood rescue mission.“In the case of Thiruvananthapuram, of the 24 ambulances, 15 are in service. The remaining nine are undergoing repairs. Though Alappuzha has 18 ambulances several of them broke down following the flood rescue missions,” said the minister.

The minister said the ambulance service in the state will soon witness a paradigm shift as the Health Department is in the process of bringing the ambulances plying in the state under one roof as part of the comprehensive accident insurance project.