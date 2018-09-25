Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

An academy in ruins

The Academy which is situated adjacent to the Medical College and Govt HSS was a hub of activities in the past.

Published: 25th September 2018 01:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 01:57 AM   |  A+A-

Ramanathan Krishnan Tennis Academy at Kumarapuram where roofing of the court is still in progress. The fencing has been completely damaged beyond repair because of heavy machinery work  Vincent Pulickal

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The Ramanathan Krishnan Tennis Academy at Kumarapuram which was constructed at a cost of RS 3 crore two years ago now wears a deserted look. The academy which was aimed at providing state-of-the-art facilities for tennis enthusiasts now wears a deserted look. Out of the four courts, only one is usable while the remaining three lies in a dilapidated state.

Ramanathan Krishnan Tennis Academy at
Kumarapuram wears a deserted look
  Vincent Pulickal

The Academy which is situated adjacent to the Medical College and Govt HSS was a hub of activities in the past. National tournaments and other coaching classes were held regularly.Ramanathan Krishnan, on whom the tennis academy was named after,  wanted the centre to become a hub of excellence.

Two years ago, it was a venue for the National Games which witnessed a number of achievements. “Earlier there were four courts. We wanted to provide a roofing for the other three courts so that the players could play even during the rainy season. The proposal is still pending,”  said Sanjayan Kumar, director of Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs.

The district administration, with the help of the District Tennis Association conducted tennis coaching for about 300 boys and girls supervised by trained coaches. Training was given for a nominal fee and children from economically backward families were also given free coaching and equipment to hone their talents. The tennis courts  which had eight synthetic layers with cushions are all damaged beyond repair because of heavy machinery work that was carried out to erect the roofing of the courts. The fencing was also damaged in the process.

“When the work began for the erection of a roof, the sides had to be covered with panels. As work is pending, we can only coach the students in one court. Now only 65 students are left. The advanced players had to be shifted to other venues because of lack of facilities,” said Biju Mani, head coach.

A clay court was also set up at the academy to enable adults to practice. Eight adults could utilise the floodlit stadium at particular timings but now they have all been shifted to other courts such as the Trivandrum Tennis Club in Kowdiar. Biju said, “When the work is over, the facility will be made available for 24 hours for more number of people. Only after the work is completed at a faster pace, the academy can restart its activities.”

In the wake of the delay, there is also a dispute regarding the ownership of the land between the University of Kerala, Medical college and the Govt HSS as it falls within the area.“The argument is still going on and the authorities are yet to come to a conclusion.  However, we are expecting the work to be completed soon,” said Sanjayan.

The construction work of the court is being carried out under the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs who are trying to raise the academy to international standards. After the roofing and other work is completed, more number of programmes will be included and many trained coaches will be also appointed.

Rs 3 crore was the cost incurred. The height of the building is about 20 metres and the roofing is being done at the cost of Rs 1 crore. Initially the strength of players was 300. Now, only 65 students are left.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ramanathan Krishnan Tennis Academy Tennis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor participates in Ganapati immersion procession at RK Studio in Mumbai Sunday Sept 23 2018. | PTI
Ranbir, Rishi Kapoor take part in Ganpati Visarjan at RK Studios
Karisma’s adorable wish On Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Karisma’s adorable wish on Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Gallery
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh
There won't be a Bond film for the next two years, other than the 25th in the franchise- Daniel Craig's last as the British spy, which will be released on 20 February 2020. The film will be directed by 'True Detective' maker Cary Fukunaga. Still, speculat
Who will play James Bond after Daniel Craig bids farewell to 007?