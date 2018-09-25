Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Case charged against BJP district chief

The march was held to protest the registering of police cases against ABVP activists, said the police.

Published: 25th September 2018 01:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 01:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The Parassala police charged a case against BJP Thiruvananthapuram district president S Suresh on Monday for allegedly defaming the women teachers of Dhanuvachapuram VTM NSS College in his speech.

The case was charged based on a complaint filed by college principal K Mohankumar at Parassala station alleging Suresh used derogatory words against the teachers in his speech during a protest meeting held outside the college campus on September 18.

The march was held to protest the registering of police cases against ABVP activists, said the police. ABVP holds sway in the campus and after the recent college election, scuffles were reported between ABVP and SFI workers. Suresh had alleged the cases were registered at the behest of the college principal and a section of teachers.

