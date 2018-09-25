Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

KITE to organise 'Little KITEs' programme for school students

The sub-district training camps under the Public Education Rejuvenation Mission’s ‘Little KITEs’ programme will be held on September 29-30 and October 6-7.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The sub-district training camps under the Public Education Rejuvenation Mission’s ‘Little KITEs’ programme will be held on September 29-30 and October 6-7.
Around 14,000 students from 58,380 Little KITEs’ members in 1,901 schools have been selected for the training camps - on the basis of their performance in school-level training camps - organised by Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE).

The camps at 163 sub-districts in the state have been equipped for training which will be conducted using an open source software. The selection to the revenue district camps will be also held in the sub-district camps.Anvar Sadath,  KITE vice-chairman, said 275 training camps are equipped to welcome the students.  There will be 564 trainers deployed at the camps.

By networking over one lakh students in 2,500 schools, Little KITEs has become the largest Internet and Communication and Technology (ICT) network of students in the country. Upto 40 students from each school can be part of Little KITEs. The performance of the student members will be evaluated at the turn of the year  and they will  be awarded A, B or C grade certificates.

KITE will provide financial assistance to schools towards the activities of the IT Clubs.Those Clubs which fail to perform well will be de-recognised.Students not part of any other club but show interest in IT will be given preference for selection to Little KITEs.

Under the Public Education Rejuvenation Mission,  students were imparted training in animation, cyber safety, Malayalam computing, hardware and electronics. The project has begun this academic year in all schools. The KITE authorities said the membership of the Little KITEs programme will cross 1 lakh by next academic year.  

