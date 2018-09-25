Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kudumbashree loan is another case of cheating: Ramesh Chennithala

He said there are widespread complaints about the payment of the financial assistance of Rs 10,000 announced by the government.

Published: 25th September 2018 01:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 01:43 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala. | (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kudumbashree loan scheme is another classic example of the government’s failure to provide proper assistance for the flood-affected, said Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala. A month has elapsed since the government promise of providing Rs 1 lakh in the interest-free loan to those who lost household equipment and there is no progress in it. He said that while the repayment of loans provided by Kudumbashree starts from the first month onwards, Kudumbashree gets one year from the banks for repayment, meaning the middleman benefits, while those who suffered in the floods do not, said Chennithala.

He said there are widespread complaints about the payment of the financial assistance of Rs 10,000 announced by the government. Those who deserve the assistance are overlooked, while those who have the support of the CPM are getting the benefit, he said.

The disbursal of the Rs 10 lakh interest-free loan to small traders announced by the government has not yet begun, he said. The Opposition Leader also charged that the government moratorium on agriculture loans has not been implemented and added that even kits for the flood-affected were not distributed properly.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kudumbashree Kudumbashree loan scheme Ramesh Chennithala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor participates in Ganapati immersion procession at RK Studio in Mumbai Sunday Sept 23 2018. | PTI
Ranbir, Rishi Kapoor take part in Ganpati Visarjan at RK Studios
Karisma’s adorable wish On Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Karisma’s adorable wish on Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Gallery
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh
There won't be a Bond film for the next two years, other than the 25th in the franchise- Daniel Craig's last as the British spy, which will be released on 20 February 2020. The film will be directed by 'True Detective' maker Cary Fukunaga. Still, speculat
Who will play James Bond after Daniel Craig bids farewell to 007?