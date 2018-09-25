Kudumbashree loan is another case of cheating: Ramesh Chennithala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kudumbashree loan scheme is another classic example of the government’s failure to provide proper assistance for the flood-affected, said Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala. A month has elapsed since the government promise of providing Rs 1 lakh in the interest-free loan to those who lost household equipment and there is no progress in it. He said that while the repayment of loans provided by Kudumbashree starts from the first month onwards, Kudumbashree gets one year from the banks for repayment, meaning the middleman benefits, while those who suffered in the floods do not, said Chennithala.

He said there are widespread complaints about the payment of the financial assistance of Rs 10,000 announced by the government. Those who deserve the assistance are overlooked, while those who have the support of the CPM are getting the benefit, he said.

The disbursal of the Rs 10 lakh interest-free loan to small traders announced by the government has not yet begun, he said. The Opposition Leader also charged that the government moratorium on agriculture loans has not been implemented and added that even kits for the flood-affected were not distributed properly.