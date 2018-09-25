Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Looking beyond the lens

A photography exhibition called ‘Beyond The Lens’, is being organised by the eighth batch of photo journalism students at Press Club, Thiruvananthapuram.

Published: 25th September 2018 01:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 01:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:A photography exhibition called ‘Beyond The Lens’, is being organised by the eighth batch of photojournalism students at Press Club, Thiruvananthapuram. The three-day exhibition is aimed at showcasing the best photographs by the students.

“The institute gave us the opportunity to exhibit our work. The three-month course gives us sufficient training and confidence to show our works to the public,” said Abhijith A, a photo journalism student.
The photo exhibition was inaugurated by actor Premkumar. The series reflects upon diverse areas, ranging from culture, people, animals, everyday events and tragedies caused by nature. There is an entire section dedicated to the Ockhi disaster. The aim of the exhibition is not merely introducing photography to people but also to instill in them the love and care towards mother nature. Photos in the Nature series received the most appreciation.

Explaining the merits of practical learning, Anil Warrier, Photo Journalism Course coordinator, said, “There are various types of photography which we teach, fine art, commercial, wildlife photography, fashion among others. We have selected the best 20 pictures from the batch,” he said. The exhibition which will conclude on Wednesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Beyond The Lens photojournalism students Press Club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor participates in Ganapati immersion procession at RK Studio in Mumbai Sunday Sept 23 2018. | PTI
Ranbir, Rishi Kapoor take part in Ganpati Visarjan at RK Studios
Karisma’s adorable wish On Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Karisma’s adorable wish on Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Gallery
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh
There won't be a Bond film for the next two years, other than the 25th in the franchise- Daniel Craig's last as the British spy, which will be released on 20 February 2020. The film will be directed by 'True Detective' maker Cary Fukunaga. Still, speculat
Who will play James Bond after Daniel Craig bids farewell to 007?