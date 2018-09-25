Looking beyond the lens

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:A photography exhibition called ‘Beyond The Lens’, is being organised by the eighth batch of photojournalism students at Press Club, Thiruvananthapuram. The three-day exhibition is aimed at showcasing the best photographs by the students.

“The institute gave us the opportunity to exhibit our work. The three-month course gives us sufficient training and confidence to show our works to the public,” said Abhijith A, a photo journalism student.

The photo exhibition was inaugurated by actor Premkumar. The series reflects upon diverse areas, ranging from culture, people, animals, everyday events and tragedies caused by nature. There is an entire section dedicated to the Ockhi disaster. The aim of the exhibition is not merely introducing photography to people but also to instill in them the love and care towards mother nature. Photos in the Nature series received the most appreciation.

Explaining the merits of practical learning, Anil Warrier, Photo Journalism Course coordinator, said, “There are various types of photography which we teach, fine art, commercial, wildlife photography, fashion among others. We have selected the best 20 pictures from the batch,” he said. The exhibition which will conclude on Wednesday.