Commercial complex gets new lease of life

The Akshaya Commercial Complex which is situated in the heart of Neyyattinkara will receive a new lease of life soon.

The Akshaya Commercial Complex in Neyyattinkara

By Merin Mariya
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The Akshaya Commercial Complex which is situated in the heart of Neyyattinkara will receive a new lease of life soon. The government has decided to give the complex a new look by renovating the entire building by allotting an amount of Rs 35 lakhs. The complex which is very accessible to the public, has been lying neglected for a long time. The commercial complex was included in the 2017-2018 yearly plan which includes setting up of drainages, water pipes, washroom fixing, painting, yard maintenance, tarring the side roads among others.  

“The complex is literally home for anti-socials. The washrooms and the wall glasses inside the complex have been completely destroyed ,” said a local resident.K Raghunathan, who was the municipal chairman back in 90’s, on whom the commercial complex was named after, wanted the Akshaya commercial center to function as a proper mall. But it remains a skeleton of what it should have been. “Basically we are trying to give it a new life. We are focused on fixing up the bathrooms, leakages and security gates”, said K K Shibu, Neyyattinkara municipal vice-chairman.

A request was given to the government a year ago to build new theatres on the third floor which was an initiative by the Kerala State Film Development Corporation. Recently the request received approval from the officials. Two new theatres will be built within an year’s time. “There was a huge delay to receive approval for the theatre. Now that has been sorted out. We hope to conclude the renovation work by next month”, said, Janardhanan Nair, Chief Engineer.

Akshaya Commercial Complex

