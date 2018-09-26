Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Disaster management principles to be included in school curriculum

The Education Department is planning to introduce disaster management principles in the school curriculum in the aftermath of the recent flood havoc.

Published: 26th September 2018 01:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 01:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The Education Department is planning to introduce disaster management principles in the school curriculum in the aftermath of the recent flood havoc. In line with this, a one-day workshop on the subject was held under the aegis of the State Council Educational Research and Training (SCERT) here in association with UNICEF and National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru.

Mainly the workshop dealt with preventive measures, rescue and relief measures in the wake of natural disasters and rehabiliation. A total 50 teachers attended the workshop. The video tutorials related to these subjects will be included in the Samagra portal in schools. Eventually, the students and parents can learn about it through the videos downloaded in the portal. Special training will be given to the teachers to assess the physical and mental health of students. The programme’s chief aim is to enable the students to deal with similar situations.

Earlier, the government has planned to include swimming as a subject from the primary level . The General Education Department has already submitted a proposal to the Planning Board.

Video tutorials

Video tutorials related to these subjects will be included in the Samagra portal in schools.
Special training to teachers to assess physical and mental health of students

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
disaster management principles UNICEF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Petrol pump. (Photo | PTI)
Fuel prices continue to surge, no respite to consumers
Ben Affleck (Pic: Wikimedia Commons)
Ben Affleck completes 30 days in rehab
Gallery
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh