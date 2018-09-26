Disaster management principles to be included in school curriculum

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The Education Department is planning to introduce disaster management principles in the school curriculum in the aftermath of the recent flood havoc. In line with this, a one-day workshop on the subject was held under the aegis of the State Council Educational Research and Training (SCERT) here in association with UNICEF and National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru.

Mainly the workshop dealt with preventive measures, rescue and relief measures in the wake of natural disasters and rehabiliation. A total 50 teachers attended the workshop. The video tutorials related to these subjects will be included in the Samagra portal in schools. Eventually, the students and parents can learn about it through the videos downloaded in the portal. Special training will be given to the teachers to assess the physical and mental health of students. The programme’s chief aim is to enable the students to deal with similar situations.

Earlier, the government has planned to include swimming as a subject from the primary level . The General Education Department has already submitted a proposal to the Planning Board.

