Flex appeal on show at Yoga Championship

The different permutations of yogic poses get fused into the mellifluous musical notes, bringing to the stage a grand visual spectacle.

Asian Yoga Sports Championship

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The different permutations of yogic poses get fused into the mellifluous musical notes, bringing to the stage a grand visual spectacle. The ease with which the participants evolved into the postures must be seen to be believed. The practice session by the Indian team of yoga participants have started and on Thursday, the whole of the city is set to be steeped in a yogic splendour as it gears up to host the eighth edition of the Asian Yoga Sports Championship. With an eclectic set of performances, the participants are set to enthrall the city residents. As many as 500 participants are expected to battle it out with elan.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the four-day event on Thursday at the Jimmy George Indoor Stadium. This is the second time that India is hosting the mega event, and the first time it has come to Kerala. ‘’This will be a milestone among the earlier editions of the Asian Yoga Sports championships. The Asian Yoga Federation has also decided to honour seven yoga personalities from different Asian countries with the Yogaratan award,’’  said  Ashok Kumar Aggarwal, president  of Asian Yoga Federation and Yoga Federation of India. “The award of appreciation will be presented to individuals who have been instrumental in promoting yoga. This is the first time the federation is presenting awards to recognise the services and achievements of the yoga personalities,” he said.

The championship has six categories viz. ‘yogasana’, ‘artistic yoga’, ‘rhythmic yoga’, ‘artistic pair yoga’, ‘free flow yoga dance’ and professional yogasana sports competition. Participants from China, Singapore, Dubai, South Korea, Afghanistan, Thailand, Hong Kong, Nepal, Philippines, Bangladesh, Iran, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia are set to compete at the championship.  He also lauded the activities of the Yoga Association of Kerala which was formed two years back in the state.

Competition categories

The championship has six separate categories. The Yogasana sports category will have the competitors performing seven Asanas out of the 10 asanas in the syllabus. “The seven asanas can be of their choice and the competitor must hold the asana for 15 seconds,” said Indu Aggarwal, working president of the Asian Yoga Federation and the director of competition of the championship.

“The syllabus and the guidelines have been given. The marks will be awarded based on a set parameters for each category, on how they come into the posture and how they come out of it. For instance, in the Yogasana category, it will depend on the correctness of the posture, maintenance of stability, degree of relaxation, the gracefulness and such,” said Indu.

The championship will feature six winning positions although the medals will be presented for the first three positions.“This is to provide encouragement to them. Although no medals will be provided for those earning the fourth, fifth and sixth positions, they will be given merit certificates,” said Indu. Governor P Sathasivam will give away the prizes at 4 pm on Sunday.

FOUR-DAY EVENT

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the four-day event on Thursday at the Jimmy George Indoor Stadium

The competition is organised by the Yoga Federation of India and Yoga Association of Kerala under the auspices of Asian Yoga Federation

