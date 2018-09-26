Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Tamil Nadu native arrested for murdering wife

Mariyappan is presumed to have hacked his wife Kanniyammal, a resident of Thoothukudi, on Sunday night.

Published: 26th September 2018 01:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 01:48 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes (File |EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The Tamil Nadu native, whom the City police were pursuing for the suspected murder of his wife, has landed in the police net. Mariyappan, who runs a scrap business in Thiruvananthapuram, was arrested by the City police from Ambasamudram after their Tamil Nadu counterparts detained him acting on a tip-off from his relative.

Mariyappan is presumed to have hacked his wife Kanniyammal, a resident of Thoothukudi, on Sunday night. The couple and one of their sons had been staying in a rented house near Mukkolakkal temple for several years.

The couple had returned home after watching a movie on Sunday evening. Later, when their son Manikandan who was working as a delivery boy at an eatery came home, he found his mother lying in a pool of blood. Kaniyammal had cuts on her head. The statement of the neighbours that they had seen Mariyappan leaving the house in a scooter at around 9.30 pm turned the needle of suspicion towards him.
The police managed to retrieve his mobile phone which he had discarded near Peroorkada. After receiving an alert from the City police, the Ambasamudram police on Monday night detained the suspect and informed the Kerala Police. A team from Kerala brought him back to the city by late Tuesday evening.
Fort Assistant Commissioner J K Dinil, who is investigating the case, said prima facie it appeared the murder was precipitated by Mariyappan’s suspicion over his wife’s infidelity.
Kaniyammal’s body was shifted to her native place for last rites.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
murder Tamil Nadu native

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Petrol pump. (Photo | PTI)
Fuel prices continue to surge, no respite to consumers
Ben Affleck (Pic: Wikimedia Commons)
Ben Affleck completes 30 days in rehab
Gallery
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh