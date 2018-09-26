Tamil Nadu native arrested for murdering wife

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The Tamil Nadu native, whom the City police were pursuing for the suspected murder of his wife, has landed in the police net. Mariyappan, who runs a scrap business in Thiruvananthapuram, was arrested by the City police from Ambasamudram after their Tamil Nadu counterparts detained him acting on a tip-off from his relative.

Mariyappan is presumed to have hacked his wife Kanniyammal, a resident of Thoothukudi, on Sunday night. The couple and one of their sons had been staying in a rented house near Mukkolakkal temple for several years.

The couple had returned home after watching a movie on Sunday evening. Later, when their son Manikandan who was working as a delivery boy at an eatery came home, he found his mother lying in a pool of blood. Kaniyammal had cuts on her head. The statement of the neighbours that they had seen Mariyappan leaving the house in a scooter at around 9.30 pm turned the needle of suspicion towards him.

The police managed to retrieve his mobile phone which he had discarded near Peroorkada. After receiving an alert from the City police, the Ambasamudram police on Monday night detained the suspect and informed the Kerala Police. A team from Kerala brought him back to the city by late Tuesday evening.

Fort Assistant Commissioner J K Dinil, who is investigating the case, said prima facie it appeared the murder was precipitated by Mariyappan’s suspicion over his wife’s infidelity.

Kaniyammal’s body was shifted to her native place for last rites.