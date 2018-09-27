Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Flyover project stalled as blame game takes over

The initial proceeding of the much-awaited flyover project at Kazhakoottam which will decongest the traffic at the IT corridor is moving at a slow pace.

Published: 27th September 2018 02:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 02:24 AM   |  A+A-

An aerial view of Kazhakoottam junction where the proposed flyover is coming up Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The initial proceeding of the much-awaited flyover project at Kazhakoottam which will decongest the traffic at the IT corridor is moving at a slow pace. Though the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) selected a contractor for the construction of the flyover, there has been no concrete follow up on the project.

The 2.7 km four-lane flyover project was awarded to Kochi- based Cherian Varkey Construction company last month after the firm quoted the lowest amount of Rs 195 crore. However, the company is yet to receive the Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from the NHAI.When Express contacted the contractor, they said that they could not begin any work unless they received the LOA. “Till Tuesday, we have not received the letter. We only know that we have been selected for the work”, said  Cherian Varkey, managing director, Cherian Varkey Constructions.

However, NHAI officials say that the LOA will only be handed over to the construction company once 80 per cent of the land acquisition process is completed. The land is being acquired under 3 (D) of the NH act 1956. “ The acquisition of a 1.3 km stretch is nearing completion. The LOA will be submitted  to the contractor at the earliest,” a top NHAI officer said.

The longest flyover in the district will be developed as a standalone project under the Engineering Procurement, Construction(EPC). In October last year, NHAI headquarters had approved the flyover design.  The initial proposal was to have a 1.4 km flyover. However, the design had to be altered owing to the heavy traffic at the busy junction.   The flyover will have 75 piers, each 30 meters apart. The main carriageway will be 21 metres.

Unlike the earlier proposal, the flyover will end near Technopark Phase-III and will start near Kazhakoottam police station. As per plan, the vehicles arriving from Kollam towards Kovalam or the airport will benefit mostly from the flyover, while local traffic will be directed underneath the flyover. The project, which was proposed by the previous government, was set in motion after the Union Minister of  Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari instructed NHAI to build a flyover and underpass at  Kazhakootam. However, the underpass project was later dropped due to practical difficulties.

The National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC), which conducted a study on de-congesting the area three years ago, had suggested an elevated road from Kazhakoottam to Technopark. According to the study, all the road sections around Technopark have been catering to traffic nearly three times more than its capacity.  As per the report, about 30 per cent of those who arrive at the Technopark Campus uses two-wheelers while 26 per cent each use cars and buses.

What the NHAI says

The LOA will only be handed over to the construction company once 80 per cent of the land acquisition process is completed

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
National Highways Authority of India NHAI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar valid with conditions says Supreme court. ( Photo | Parveen Negi/ EPS)
Aadhaar verdict: Key points you need to know about the SC judgement
Yamuna bridge (File | PTI)
Yamuna swells after Hathni Kund barrage releases water
Gallery
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours