Kids theatre fest from today

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Children’s theatre Rangaprabhath is all set to host its 10th Children’s National Theatre Utsav from September 27 to October 1. The event will be held at Rangaprabhath Naataka Gramam, Venjarammoodu on the occasion of guru K Kochu Narayanan Pillai’s 11th death anniversary. The event is organised by Rangaprabhath and Union Cultural Ministry. Rangaprabhath aims at providing child-centric educational experiments towards developing a rural community centre for holistic development of children through performing arts.

The event will be inaugurated by A K Balan, Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes. N Radhakrishnan, chairman of Gandhi Smarak Nidhi, Prabhakaran Pazhassi, cultural high-level committee secretary, Pramod Payyanur, member secretary, Bharat Bhavan, Sujith S Kurupp, president, Nellanad grama panchayat will be chief guests at the event. The first theatre play will be at 7.30 pm named Gurudakshina (Malayalam) written by late G Sankara Pillai, directed by Ashok Sasi and presented by Rangaprabhath. Chairperson of Rangaprabhath K S Geetha will hand over an amount for the Chief Minister’s Distress Fund to Minister A K Balan.

There will be five plays which will be staged at the event. The participants are children from Jaipur, Bhopal, Hyderabad, Thanjavur, and Kasargod. Curio team Jaipur will be presenting a play named Bus Abb Aur Nahi (Hindi) at 7.00pm on Friday written by Aravind and Gagan Mishra. On the same day at 8.00 pm, Dayachesi Illa Cheyyakandi (Telugu) a play written and directed by Sayi Sandeep and Bhram and presented by CAMS, Hyderabad will be played.

On September 29, Ayirathi Onnu Nellum Kakka Sahodariyum (Tamil) written and directed by V Vijayakumar and presented by Uthiri Theatre Land, Thanjavur will be staged. On Sunday, a play Indian Mrigangal (Malayalam) by a troupe from Kozhikode and written by Gopi Kutikkole will be staged.

The five-day event will conclude on October 1. The valedictory function will be inaugurated by A Sambath MP.