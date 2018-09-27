Sanitation audit in schools across Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A sanitation audit will be held in schools across the state on Thursday as part of the Haritholsavam programme organised by the Haritha Keralam Mission and the General Education Department. As part of the audit, a pledge will be taken on the importance of sanitation, source-level waste management and recycling at the school assembly. In the classrooms, teachers will speak about the process in which waste is segregated for recycling.

Students will be educated on ways to reduce the amount of waste produced in houses and at the school. Different processes for the segregation of waste will be explained. The Education Department has directed all schools to link Haritholsavam activities with the intense sanitation drive.