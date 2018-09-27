Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Sanitation audit in schools across Kerala

Students will be educated on ways to reduce the amount of waste produced in houses and at the school.

Published: 27th September 2018 02:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 02:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A sanitation audit will be held in schools across the state on Thursday as part of the Haritholsavam programme organised by the Haritha Keralam Mission and the General Education Department. As part of the audit, a pledge will be taken on the importance of sanitation, source-level waste management and recycling at the school assembly. In the classrooms, teachers will speak about the process in which waste is segregated for recycling.

Students will be educated on ways to reduce the amount of waste produced in houses and at the school. Different processes for the segregation of waste will be explained. The Education Department has directed all schools to link Haritholsavam activities with the intense sanitation drive.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Haritholsavam programme Haritha Keralam Mission Sanitation audit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar valid with conditions says Supreme court. ( Photo | Parveen Negi/ EPS)
Aadhaar verdict: Key points you need to know about the SC judgement
Yamuna bridge (File | PTI)
Yamuna swells after Hathni Kund barrage releases water
Gallery
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours