Seminar at Nishagandhi auditorium

Litmus 2018 will be one of the biggest seminars for science and freethinking in Kerala. 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The second annual conference Litmus 18 will be held at Nishagandhi auditorium in Thiruvananthapuram, on October 2 and 3, in connection with the second anniversary of Essense, a freethinkers community in the intellectual and cultural arena of Kerala.

The Essense, freethinkers community is known for bringing together rationalist speakers, writers, thinkers, and activists with the goal of promoting rationalism and freethinking in Kerala and in the global environment.

This year’s Essense Prize 2018, for the contribution in the field of science, humanity, and atheism will also be distributed at the conference. Dr Augustus Morris and Vaishakan Thampi will receive the awards. Jobish Joseph will be honoured with ‘Essense Custodian of Humanity 2018’ award for his efforts in the rescue operation when the flood hit across the state.  

A question and answer section will be held on the subject, ‘Evolution’, as part of the seminar. Manoj Bright, Krishnaprasad, Dileep Mampallil, Praveen Gopinath will be anchoring the Q and A section while Shivlal Raveendran acts as the moderator.  Apart from the seminar a trip is also planned on the second day to places such as Meenmutti and Ponmudi.

Free-thinkers

