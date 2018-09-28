Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Cord progression

Dresses that turn into jackets, double up as a shirt and can be paired up with jeans for a completely different look.

Published: 28th September 2018 02:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2018 02:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dresses that turn into jackets, double up as a shirt and can be paired up with jeans for a completely different look. The Mumbai-based brand Cord is pushing the limits of the term versatility with its latest Autumn/Winter release. Unveiling a preview earlier this week, the collection which includes a line of women’s apparel and leather accessories, picks up from the childhood memories of entrepreneurs  Neha Singh and Pranav Guglani. “The collection is an ode to the simpler times in life,” begins Neha. An exploration of an uncomplicated lifestyle that translates into easy silhouettes, the collection is a play on fabric, surface textures and stitch patterns.

Small wonder

Placing precedence on the little things, the collection is big on its detailing that feature throughout in the form of pintucks, smocking, ruffles, block and screen prints, hand embroidery and floral and chintz motifs.
“The collection urges you to pay attention to the details and the little things that, though we may not realise, are the ones connecting loose ends.

Very often we underestimate the value of small things,” says Neha, referring to the underlying theme of the collection titled A Thousand Versions of You.

With a focus on all things minimal and uncomplicated, the 28-year-old designer from Pearl Academy tells us that the collection that features wraparound dresses, pants, jackets, pinafores and shirts relies majorly on layering for its styling.

“The designs for the clothes and even the lookbook has been inspired by shadow puppets. We make extensive use of shadow play with the layers in the clothes.”

Colour coded

Continuing their love affair with the signature shades of pista green, pale blue and blush, the designer’s colour palette also includes hues like taupe and charcoal on a range of fabrics like dobby cotton, linen crepe, linen voile and poplin. “The colours are winters shades and perfectly suit the Indian skin tone.”

The bag pack

Introducing a new colour shade into the accessory line — gun leaf —  the A/W collection has seen the addition of styles like smaller slings and market totes to its existing selection of backpacks and shoulder slings. “We have been exploring different fabric options for the bags. In this line, we have laptop bags that make use of leather, canvas and handwoven fabric.”  Putting up sneak peeks from the collection- including primary sketches and inspirations — on social media, Neha believes that keeping customers engaged with the design process is key to expanding their market base that has celebrities like Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor and Kalki Koechlin among its patrons. Available online. `4,500 onwards for clothing. `1,500 upwards for bags.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dresses brand Cord

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Lawyers Kaleeswaram Raj and Thulasi K Raj leave after the Supreme Court verdict on adultery law in New Delhi Thursday September 27 2018. | PTI
Adultery no more a crime in India
Gallery
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fathima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Katrina Kaif and Aamir Khan, during the trailer launch event. (Photo | AP)
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai
Take a look at the list of the game's biggest entertainers, Brendon McCullum's name will be there among the likes of Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Jonty Rhodes and others. On his 37th birthday, here are few quick facts about the big-hitting New Zealander. (Photo | Twitter/Brendon McCullum)
Happy birthday Brendon McCullum: Player who defined T20 batting