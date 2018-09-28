Cord progression

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dresses that turn into jackets, double up as a shirt and can be paired up with jeans for a completely different look. The Mumbai-based brand Cord is pushing the limits of the term versatility with its latest Autumn/Winter release. Unveiling a preview earlier this week, the collection which includes a line of women’s apparel and leather accessories, picks up from the childhood memories of entrepreneurs Neha Singh and Pranav Guglani. “The collection is an ode to the simpler times in life,” begins Neha. An exploration of an uncomplicated lifestyle that translates into easy silhouettes, the collection is a play on fabric, surface textures and stitch patterns.

Small wonder

Placing precedence on the little things, the collection is big on its detailing that feature throughout in the form of pintucks, smocking, ruffles, block and screen prints, hand embroidery and floral and chintz motifs.

“The collection urges you to pay attention to the details and the little things that, though we may not realise, are the ones connecting loose ends.

Very often we underestimate the value of small things,” says Neha, referring to the underlying theme of the collection titled A Thousand Versions of You.

With a focus on all things minimal and uncomplicated, the 28-year-old designer from Pearl Academy tells us that the collection that features wraparound dresses, pants, jackets, pinafores and shirts relies majorly on layering for its styling.

“The designs for the clothes and even the lookbook has been inspired by shadow puppets. We make extensive use of shadow play with the layers in the clothes.”

Colour coded

Continuing their love affair with the signature shades of pista green, pale blue and blush, the designer’s colour palette also includes hues like taupe and charcoal on a range of fabrics like dobby cotton, linen crepe, linen voile and poplin. “The colours are winters shades and perfectly suit the Indian skin tone.”

The bag pack

Introducing a new colour shade into the accessory line — gun leaf — the A/W collection has seen the addition of styles like smaller slings and market totes to its existing selection of backpacks and shoulder slings. “We have been exploring different fabric options for the bags. In this line, we have laptop bags that make use of leather, canvas and handwoven fabric.” Putting up sneak peeks from the collection- including primary sketches and inspirations — on social media, Neha believes that keeping customers engaged with the design process is key to expanding their market base that has celebrities like Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor and Kalki Koechlin among its patrons. Available online. `4,500 onwards for clothing. `1,500 upwards for bags.