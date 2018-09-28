CPM,BJP supporting each other: A K Antony

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior leader and Congress Working Committee (CWC) member A K Antony said the CPM and the BJP were supporting each other and despite the political killings, there’s no enmity between them.

While inaugurating the Thiruvananthapuram Parliament UDF convention here on Thursday, he said the CPM is trying to bring maximum number of anti-CPM voters to the RSS-BJP camp. This is the reason for the political killings. Despite the bloodshed in the state, Pinarayi Vijayan and Narendra Modi are moving in same direction.

With the LDF government in power, the people’s problems are on the rise, Antony said and added the LDF government has failed even on solving flood-related issues.He said the UDF is gearing up for Lok Sabha election and added UDF now has a strong leadership. That UDF workers are preparing for the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April-May 2019 indicates the Front is ready for the hustings, said Antony. The state BJP is living in a dream land and expects to win two seats in the general election. However, even if the party draws a blank in the state, BJP president Amit Shah and the national leadership don’t want the UDF to win big.

Former Chief Minister and CWC member Oommen Chandy said those who have spoken against corruption is now quiet on Rafale deal which is the biggest scandal the country has ever seen.

The country was looted in the guise of demonetisation and the coming election is the apt time to give a fitting reply, Chandy said. He added the state government has made glaring mistakes during flood relief operations. KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran said if the party and UDF go in unison in the coming elections, the Front will gain tremendously and will have the maximum number of MPs from the state.

Modi government at the Centre and the Pinarayi government in the state are two sides of the same coin. Mullappally said both the state and Central governments are deeply immersed in corruption.