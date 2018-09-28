Fire and Rescue Dept set to launch commando force

Shan A S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Learning a lesson from the devastating floods that wrecked havoc in the state, the Fire and Rescue Services Department is set to launch a special commando force to deal with calamities. A minimum detailed proposal in this regard has been submitted to the government and a detailed proposal will be filed within a week.

The department envisages forming a100-member strong force that will be given advanced training in search and rescue operations. The initial training will given in the centres of the department within the state and advanced training will be given in Coimbatore or Bengaluru which have state-of-the-art centres imparting advanced training in disaster management.

The need for formation of such a specialised wing was heavily felt during the recent floods. Though the department did a commendable job, it was perceived lack of expertise in carrying out risky operations was one serious handicap. It was in this backdrop the proposal of starting a specialised wing was mooted.

“The plan to set up a special force was conceived after handling the floods,” said Department Director General A Hemachandran.

“The plan is to develop a special wing that could deal with all sorts of disasters. They will be given highly modernised training. As of now we are planning to rear a 100-member strong force. We’ve requested the government to create 100 new vacancies,” Hemachandran said.

Technical Director R Prasad said the prime objective is to mould a special group that can deliver quick action. “We need to have a quick reaction team,” he said. He said apart from rescue operations in water, the commando force will be taught how to handle contingency arising out of chemicals, building collapse etc.

“They will be also responsible in mitigating fire in high rise buildings and evacuating people from those areas. The team will also be taught how to deal with landslides,” Prasad said.

Apart from rearing a commando force, the department in its proposal has also highlighted the need of starting new fire fighting units in districts which don’t have adequate units. Another proposal worth `62 crore has also been submitted to the Planning Board and the government for approval.

This proposal is mostly about modernising the force and recommends purchasing equipment like hydraulic machines, scuba diving sets, rubber boats and water lorries.