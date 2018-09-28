Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Hop on to Qbr cab, a local online taxi service

By Merin Mariya
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Taxi drivers in the city have come together to form an online taxi service platform called Qbr cabs or the Quality & Bestride. It’s  an initiative to support taxi drivers in the city.
 “It is also an alternative to online taxi services like Uber and  Ola which takes 26 per cent commission from taxi drivers,” said Stanley Shangumugham, Qbr Operation board member.

According to taxi drivers in the city, fuel prices continue to surge but their fare remains the same in other online taxi booking sites. “We get an amount of Rs 100 to 150 after driving for 15 to 16 km”, Stanley added.

Qbr taxi takes only six per cent of the commission and the remaining amount goes to the driver. Qbr taxi will also be a remedy to the system prevalent in many other online cabs, where there is a delay in crediting amount. In this service, the driver gets the amount the same day itself.

Qbr also has an active app which has the provisions for booking a  cab even if you don’t have a smartphone. It also has a call option where the customer can call on to the number provided and their exact location will be tracked and the taxi will reach to you in less than five minutes.

“The call option is really helpful for the elderly as they don’t have to type the exact location”, said Jose, a Qbr Taxi driver. There is  a seat booking option too where you can select a seat. Qbr cab rates are another attraction where you can enjoy the comfort of a taxi in a base fare of Rs 60 for Qbr Go, Rs 75 for Qbr Prime and Rs 200 for Qbr XL. The Qbr taxi offers 24 hours of driver availability and customer service too. It aims at uplifting the lives of taxi drivers all around the state and also to ensure public safety and comfort.
Anyone can download Qbr app from Google play store or you can straight away call on to 9048992111, customer care number to book Qbr cab.

They also offer outstation packages and rental packages for people who visit Thiruvananthapuram for vacation. There are around 165 cabs which are already in service. “In the future, Qbr cab service will be expanded to all over the state, as of now you can only book from Thiruvananthapuram to any other parts of the state”, Jose added.

