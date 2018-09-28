Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Walkathon marks World Tourism Day

The Walkathon, joined by the students of KITTS, set off from Kowdiar Park, was flagged at Kanakakunnu Palace.

Published: 28th September 2018 02:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2018 02:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran flagged off the ‘Walkathon’ organised by Kerala Tourism in association with Kerala Institute of Tourism and Travel Studies (KITTS) to mark the World Tourism Day here on Thursday.

The Walkathon, joined by the students of KITTS, set off from Kowdiar Park, was flagged at Kanakakunnu Palace.Adding colour to the roadshow, a flash mob and mime, highlighting the theme of ‘Tourism and Digital Transformation,’ was also performed by students of the Kerala Institute of Tourism and Travel Studies. M Vijayakumar, chairman, Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC),  K Muraleedharan MLA, Rajasree Ajith, director KITTS, Dr B Rajendran, principal, KITTS,  V S Anil, Deputy Director, Department of Tourism, Muraleedharan K, corporation councillor and Palayam Rajan, Standing Committee Chairman and Shaji Madhavan, MD, Tourfed, attended the programme.

Giving a humanitarian touch to the celebrations, the students of the KITTS also made Chekutty dolls, which has become an icon of the revival of Kerala’s age-old handicraft industry, devastated by the recent floods.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kadakampally Surendran Kerala Institute of Tourism and Travel Studies Kerala Tourism Walkathon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Lawyers Kaleeswaram Raj and Thulasi K Raj leave after the Supreme Court verdict on adultery law in New Delhi Thursday September 27 2018. | PTI
Adultery no more a crime in India
Gallery
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fathima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Katrina Kaif and Aamir Khan, during the trailer launch event. (Photo | AP)
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai
Take a look at the list of the game's biggest entertainers, Brendon McCullum's name will be there among the likes of Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Jonty Rhodes and others. On his 37th birthday, here are few quick facts about the big-hitting New Zealander. (Photo | Twitter/Brendon McCullum)
Happy birthday Brendon McCullum: Player who defined T20 batting