Walkathon marks World Tourism Day

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran flagged off the ‘Walkathon’ organised by Kerala Tourism in association with Kerala Institute of Tourism and Travel Studies (KITTS) to mark the World Tourism Day here on Thursday.

The Walkathon, joined by the students of KITTS, set off from Kowdiar Park, was flagged at Kanakakunnu Palace.Adding colour to the roadshow, a flash mob and mime, highlighting the theme of ‘Tourism and Digital Transformation,’ was also performed by students of the Kerala Institute of Tourism and Travel Studies. M Vijayakumar, chairman, Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC), K Muraleedharan MLA, Rajasree Ajith, director KITTS, Dr B Rajendran, principal, KITTS, V S Anil, Deputy Director, Department of Tourism, Muraleedharan K, corporation councillor and Palayam Rajan, Standing Committee Chairman and Shaji Madhavan, MD, Tourfed, attended the programme.

Giving a humanitarian touch to the celebrations, the students of the KITTS also made Chekutty dolls, which has become an icon of the revival of Kerala’s age-old handicraft industry, devastated by the recent floods.