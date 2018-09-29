Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

14-storey building to come up at Regional Cancer Centre

The state government will construct a 14-storey building at the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) here to provide better facilities for cancer patients as well as medical students.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will construct a 14-storey building at the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) here to provide better facilities for cancer patients as well as medical students.The Cabinet has decided to entrust the task of construction of the building to Uralungal Labour Cooperative Society Ltd. Administrative sanction has been granted for an amount to the tune of Rs 187.22 crore towards completion of the project. 

Health Minister K K Shailaja said directive has been given to complete the construction of 26,000 sq ft building within two years. The building will come up in the area located in the rear side of the current RCC building. The building plan has been prepared keeping in mind the requirements of the patients and the medical students.

Two underground levels will be constructed exclusively for vehicle parking. The ground floor will have equipment needed for cancer treatment including brachytherapy suits and linear accelerator. The first floor will house micro biology department and blood bank.  The second floor will have nuclear medicine department while third and fourth floors will have wards for the patients.

The fifth floor will have operation theatre and ICU and the sixth floor will have leukaemia ward.Hostels for nurses and Post graduate students, lecture halls, library and guest rooms will be set up in the upper floors. The building will have 250 beds, six operation theatres and 10 rooms with bone marrow transplant beds.

