Army weapons on display at Pangode

At Pangode, it was a grand outing for students of several city schools who trooped down to the Colachel Stadium to check out the weapons and interact with the soldiers.

Published: 29th September 2018 02:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 02:56 AM   |  A+A-

Students of Kendriya Vidyalaya interact with soldiers at the Pangode Military Station in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Lethal weapons, including assault rifles, grenade launchers, and sniper rifles were on display for the public on Friday at the Colachel Stadium at the Pangode Military Station. 
The display was part of ‘Parakram Parv,’ a three-day nationwide event being organised by the Indian Army to mark the second anniversary of the surgical strikes against terror camps across the LoC. 

The Army had conducted the surgical strikes in 2016, and the operation, aimed at dissuading Pakistan from adopting the path of violence and ensuring peace along the border, had strategic ramifications. 
As a part of the celebrations, the Pangode Military Station also organised a Pipe Band Show.  ‘Parakram Parv’ was organised in all important military stations/cantonments across the country to exhibit the might of the armed forces. ‘Parakram Parv’ will conclude on Sunday.

