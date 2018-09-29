De-addiction centres in all districts: Minister T P Ramakrishnan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has decided to start de-addiction centres in all districts from October, said Excise Minister T P Ramakrishnan. It will be opened in association with the Health Department to provide treatment for those who are addicted to drugs with a view of bringing them back to normal life.

Speaking to reporters at Thiruvananthapuram, the minister said the government selected the hospitals which will double as de-addiction centres in the state. The Excise Department will be holding anti-drug campaigns across the state as part of the liquor policy of the state government.

Anti-drug clubs have already been set up at schools and colleges. Further, the department has undertaken a slew of abstinence measures as part of Vimukti campaigns against liquor and drugs. Stating the Vimukti campaign will be strengthened in the coming days, he said the department is taking stringent action against the illegal sale, and production of drugs.

The shops which sell drugs in the vicinity of school premises will not be allowed to function again. In the past two years, the Excise Department registered as many as 43,669 abkari cases, apart from 12,932 NTP cases and 15,722 cases under Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA). Further, 11,087 litres of spirit, 1,000 tonnes tobacco products and 3,743 vehicles were seized by the department and a fine to the tune of Rs 2.05 crore was collected, the minister said.