KSRTC driver attempts suicide

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A KSRTC empanel driver with the city depot attempted suicide by slicing his wrist after he was kept away from duty for two days. Manikandan, 50, hailing from Pachalloor, was admitted to Medical College hospital after he attempted to kill self at city depot on Friday morning.

Manikandan has been working as an empanel driver for the last eight years and regularly operated service to Maruthoorkadavu. On Monday, as per official sources, he refused to appear for duty after the bus that he has been driving was changed. That bus was under maintenance, and another bus was made available to him. But Manikandan refused to oblige despite being told by senior officers. Due to this, the particular service had to be cancelled till noon, and he was told to keep away from work, said the officer.