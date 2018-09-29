Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kudumbashree street plays take centrestage

The drama also emphasises the importance of restoring the basic infrastructure facilities and the unity of people cutting across religions in rescue and relief operations. 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a novel effort to spread the message for rebuilding the state following the devastating floods, the street plays being performed by Rangasree, the community theatre group of Kudumbashree, is garnering public attention. The street play, funded by the Lotteries Department, is also aimed to promote ‘Navakeralam Lottery’, the latest initiative of the department. The main theme of the drama is ‘Athijeevanathinte Pathayil’ (On the path of survival), which portrays the united efforts of the people in rebuilding the state by overcoming all hurdles. 

The drama also emphasises the importance of restoring the basic infrastructure facilities and the unity of people cutting across religions in rescue and relief operations. Rangasree will present the drama in all districts in which the play would be performed in eight centres in each district. The presentation will be performed till October 2. Around 90 Kudumbashree volunteers selected from various ayalkoottams were given training to perform in the play. The script and the storyline were done by the performers themselves.

Veteran director Pramod Payyannur gave technical assistance to the team which has already performed at Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kasargod, Kozhikode and Idukki districts. Rangasree has been performing at meetings of Kudumbashree as well as public functions. Public performances and street play mostly focus on social issues, intended to create awareness among the people on various social maladies. The cultural troupe could ultimately become a professional entity.  

With over 40 lakh members spread over 2.5 lakh neighbourhood groups, 19,000 area development societies, and 1,000 community development societies, there is no dearth of talent in the cultural wing for Kudumbashree. The success stories of Kudumbashree include projects in responsible tourism, market intervention to curb price rise, health and tribal welfare.

