Startup Mission enters into pact with CDAC

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has signed an agreement with the Centre for Development of Advance Computing (CDAC) to set up an Accelerator for Electronic Technologies to support the digital technology startups that have moved to the scaling up stage.The pact was signed here on Friday, in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, by KSUM CEO Saji Gopinath and CDAC executive director B Ramani.

CDAC is a premier research and development institution under the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MoEIT) while KSUM is the nodal agency of the state government to implement Kerala Technology Innovation and Entrepreneurship Policy and to serve as the springboard for budding entrepreneurs to create technology-based business ventures of international standards.

Under the pact, KSUM will set up the Accelerator for Electronic Technologies (ACE) jointly with CDAC on the latter’s campus in Technopark to support the startups currently in the scaling up stage to develop themselves into sustainable enterprises. The startups will be provided access to the physical and intellectual infrastructure being set up in the facility and will also be mentored by CDAC for a specific period.

This accelerator will work complementary to the KSUM supported incubator in electronics technologies established in Kochi with the assistance of MoEIT. The prime objective of the partnership is to develop a leading accelerator in the electronic hub of the country which will provide a nurturing environment for the development of high-tech startups in electronics and allied disciplines.

This is the right help at the right time for the startup ecosystem in the state to grow, said IT Secretary M Sivasankar. “The CDAC facility available in Technopark is perhaps an ideal place for the Startup Mission to leverage, develop and house startups now growing and aspiring to get into Technopark to reach that level of maturity,” he said.According to Saji Gopinath, the ACE is being set up in a 50,000-sqft space at the CDAC complex in Technopark.“It will be one of the largest work spaces for startups involved in new age digital technologies in the country,” he said.

