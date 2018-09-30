29-year-old woman dies in road accident

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:A 29-year-old woman was killed in a road accident after she was run over by a truck near Karamana on Saturday.The deceased is Rakhi S. Krishna of Santhivila. The accident took place along the National Highway 66 at Kaimanam by around 11.15 am.

According to the Karamana police, Rakhi, who was riding a scooter, is believed to have lost control of her vehicle after it brushed against a truck that was proceeding in the same direction towards Pappanamcode.

She fell on the road and was crushed under a tyre of the lorry.

Though she was taken to a hospital nearby, her life could not be saved.Rakhi was working as an office assistant at the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology, Valiamala. She is survived by her parents and sister.The body has been handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination, The city traffic police have registered a case.