Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

29-year-old woman dies in road accident

A 29-year-old woman was killed in a road accident after she was run over by a truck near Karamana on Saturday.

Published: 30th September 2018 02:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2018 02:29 AM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:A 29-year-old woman was killed in a road accident after she was run over by a truck near Karamana on Saturday.The deceased is Rakhi S. Krishna of Santhivila. The accident took place along the National Highway 66 at Kaimanam by around 11.15 am.

According to the Karamana police, Rakhi, who was riding a scooter, is believed to have lost control of her vehicle after it brushed against a truck that was proceeding in the same direction towards Pappanamcode.
She fell on the road and was crushed under a tyre of the lorry.

Though she was taken to a hospital nearby, her life could not be saved.Rakhi was working as an office assistant at the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology, Valiamala. She is survived by her parents and sister.The body has been handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination, The city traffic police have registered a case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
accident road accident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar, adultery and Sabarimala entry: Here is why the 3 landmark judgements are important
Asaduddin Owaisi. (File | PTI)
SC didn’t call Triple Talaq unconstitutional, why did PM say that in ordinance: Asaduddin Owaisi
Gallery
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament
A powerful quake and tsunami left scores dead on the central Indonesian island of Sulawesi, officials said Saturday, as hospitals struggled to cope with hundreds of injured and rescuers scrambled to reach the stricken region. (Photo | AP)
Indonesia struck by powerful earthquake, tsunami leaving scores dead