Archive Department collects Kesavadev’s documents

The project envisions to locate and catalogue documents of former stalwarts.

Published: 30th September 2018 02:36 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of the novel project launched by the State Archives Department, Minister for Archaeology and Archives Ramachandran Kadannappally received documents associated with writer P Kesavadev from his wife Seethalakshmi Kesavadev at a programme held at Mudavanmugal here on Saturday.

The project envisions to locate and catalogue documents of former stalwarts.The documents that were handed over to the minister included Kesavadev’s handwritten notes, his signature, letters, the cover page of his books, magazines, letter cover and letters from publishers, among others.

“We have collected around 40 papers that bears the handwriting of the writer. There are also around 125 papers consisting of letters and documents related to civil cases, around 54 papers consisting of receipts, bills and others, the cover page of 12 books, three magazines, six letter covers, 24 letters from various publishers and others,” said an officer with the Archives Department.

Attending the programme, the minister said the documents thus collected will be protected and digitalised. They will be on display at the ‘Dev’s World’ museum being planned at Mudavanmugal. During the event, the minister also launched the Archives Department’s WhatsApp group ‘Ezhuthola’.

The programme was attended by Cultural Affairs Department additional secretary K Geetha, Archives Director P Biju, Kesavadev Trust managing trustee Jyothidev and others. Earlier, as part of the initiative, the department had collected documents of O N V Kurup from his family.

P Kesavadev

