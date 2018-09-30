Corporation to set up counters for glass, plastic waste collection

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The city corporation will set up special counter units to collect clean and dry plastic and glass waste from the public on Sunday, as part of its ‘My City Beautiful City’ project. The counter will be operational from 8 am to 1 pm at various centres: Jagathy maidan, Putharikandam maidan, Pipinmodu junction, Kazhakootam ward committee office, Vattiyoorkavu ward committee office, Vanchiyoor junction, Pappanamcode Engineering College, Kadakampally HI office, Chakka YMA hall and Karyavattom campus. Mayor V K Prasanth has requested the citizens and residents association members to use this opportunity to clear such wastes.