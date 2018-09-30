‘Creative minds’ endeavour for mega campaign

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Inflicting harm on nature is self-destructive since mother earth and the human race are closely linked with each other, said city-based artist Ratheesh who uses the medium of canvas to depict his opposition to the atrocities perpetrated on nature.

Ratheesh is part of the group of artists who came forward to taken part in the event conducted by the Corporation for the Killiyar City Mission campaign.“I have connected nature with human beings via a tube, in the same way a foetus is connected to its mother during pregnancy. Here, I wish to portray the direct link between nature and humans and how we are harming ourselves through mindless exploitation of nature,” he says.

Mayor V K Prasanth inaugurated the event organised at Maruthamkuzhi near the Killiyar on Saturday which is the World River Day. Seven prominent artists from the city participated in the event along with few students and teachers of Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidya Mandir (SSRVM) school.

“I have drawn a picture showing the present situation of the Killiyar river where the citizens residing near these areas are responsible for polluting the river and on the other side I have depicted a picture of clean river which I wish to see someday,” said Aparna RS, a Class VIII student of SSRVM. Other artists were given a separate space near the bridge to depict their thoughts. ww