India shines bright at the eighth Asian Yoga Sports Championship

Sisters Anu and Tharishma of Haryana performing for the nation during the Rhythmic Yoga Competition (Junior) conducted as part of the eighth Asian Yoga Sports Championship at Jimmy George Indoor Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, on Saturday| Vincent pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With a day away from the conclusion of the eighth Asian Yoga Sports Championship, India is leading with 115 points. India, which starts reaping the medals from day one, continues its scintillating performance in the second day as in the five competitions conducted on the day Indian performers bagged gold, silver and bronze medals. According to the organizers, of the 10 competitions conducted on the first two days, India was able to secure gold medals in every event.

The competitions that were conducted on Saturday include: Asian Yogasana Competition Senior Group B, C and D; Asian Rhythmic Yoga Competition (junior and Senior Groups), and Asian Artistic Pair Yoga Competition (Junior Group). Meanwhile, the organizers said that the results of the said event were yet to be released.

“On the second day (Friday) India comes first in all the competitions. India is sure to lift the trophy for the eighth time in a row,” said an organizer of the event.The championship organized jointly by Yoga Federation of India, Yoga Association of Kerala, and Asian Yoga Federation is being attended by around 350 participants from 13 Asian countries, including Iran, Singapore, Thailand, the UAE, and others.

Meanwhile, the valedictory function that will take place at the Jimmy George Indoor Stadium here on Sunday will be inaugurated by Governor P Sathasivam at 4 pm.The function will be attended by Minister Kadakampally Surendran, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala and others. The entry is free.