Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

A walk to know trees

Tree Walk aims to spread awareness regarding the relation between human health and nature.

Published: 01st April 2019 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

'Healing Walk' by Tree Walk at the Government Ayurveda College

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ‘Healing Walk', a programme organised by 'Tree Walk', an NGO based in Thiruvananthapuram, was an eye-opener for the students and teachers of the Government Ayurveda Medical College, Pulimoodu. The students had decorated the trees especially 'neermathalam' and 'frangipani' with boards in which quotes from Madhavikutty's writings was inscribed, a fitting tribute to her on her birthday dated March 31.

The highlights of the walk were the presence of two climbing perennials in the campus with high medicinal value - 'ekanayakam' (Saptrangi) used in the treatment of diabetes and 'marikunni' (Hawaiian Baby Woodrose) the seeds of which have high entheogenic value. The therapeutic value of manila fruits, helps in curing abdominal problems.

The ancient-looking gum arabic tree (Babool) in the campus was an example of how systematic planting from far away places like Africa were foreseen and planted in this campus years ago. Other tree varieties in the campus include Indian Ash tree, Indian beech tree, the Devil tree and Birdcherry which can withstand the extremes of climate change.

Tree Walk aims to spread awareness regarding the relation between human health and nature. The cool atmosphere of the campus with a sharp decrease of over three-degree centigrade from the outside proved the green lung effect of trees.

While the presence of the flowering Java plum ( Njaval) in the compound imparting shade and coolness to the patients led to a discussion on the vitamin content of the Jamun-made wine, it also led to a confab on the use of its seeds in Unani, Ayurveda and Chinese medicine.

The flowering Tabebuia attracted the attention of the group as its pale lilac flowers formed a carpet on the path which was aesthetically magical.

The Tree Walk was coordinated by Anitha S, Nirmala Suresh, Beena Dharan, Renu Henry and Suresh Elamon. Two faculty members, Dr Anand and Dr Sunitha added to the knowledge base of the group as they shared their expertise on the beneficial uses of each tree.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tree Walk Government Ayurveda Medical College

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
MS Dhoni first showed his class by making an unbeaten 75 and later, under high pressure, held on to his nerves and ensured that CSK defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight runs at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)
MS Dhoni steals Rajasthan Royals' thunder at Chepauk as CSK make it 3 out of 3 in IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp