Governor P Sathasivam launches SPC’s meet for students

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor P Sathasivam said the younger generation should develop a basic understanding of the fundamental duties enshrined in the Constitution. Inaugurating the ninth SPC Change Leaders’ Meet at the Peroorkada Special Armed Police Battalion Camp, here, on Sunday the Governor said that through SPC initiative students were found to have developing social sense. “No one has the right to damage public property. The SPC initiative has found to be a game changer. Other than providing lessons on traffic awareness and other topics it helps the students to become responsible citizens,” said Sathasivam.The camp is being attended by around 600 cadets.