Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Isaac should resign taking moral responsibility: Ramesh Chennithala

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala called for the resignation of the Finance Minister Thomas Isaac, taking up moral responsibility for the closure of the treasuries in the state.

Published: 01st April 2019 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

Ramesh Chennithala

Kerala Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala called for the resignation of the Finance Minister Thomas Isaac, taking up moral responsibility for the closure of the treasuries in the state.
He said the state is in an acute financial crisis and added all the tall talks on KIIFB are farce. Chennithala was addressing media during a ‘Meet the Press’ programme organised by the Kesari Memorial Trust here on Saturday.

The senior leader said after the CPM leader T Sivadasa Menon’s stint as Finance Minister this is the second time in the history of the state, the State Treasury is closed, he said reiterating the demand for Thomas Isaac’s resignation on moral obligation. Chennithala said he is expecting a clean sweep by the UDF in the ensuing general elections and said the CPM does not have policies and programmes and added that the people of the state are fed up by various issues during the Left Front regime which will lead to the Left Front drawing a blank in the polls.

Opposition leader said he has high hopes on the AICC president Rahul Gandhi contesting the elections from Wayanad and to a question said,  “There were instances of top leaders of the Congress party contesting from south India on a second seat to have a pan India presence and to boost the prospects of other Congress candidates.” He said the AICC president was invited to contest by all the south Indian states including Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh and added that the decision is for the high command to take.He also said K Muraleedharan is indeed the candidate for Vadakara Lok Sabha seat. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ramesh Chennithala Thomas Isaac

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
MS Dhoni first showed his class by making an unbeaten 75 and later, under high pressure, held on to his nerves and ensured that CSK defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight runs at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)
MS Dhoni steals Rajasthan Royals' thunder at Chepauk as CSK make it 3 out of 3 in IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp