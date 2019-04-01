Isaac should resign taking moral responsibility: Ramesh Chennithala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala called for the resignation of the Finance Minister Thomas Isaac, taking up moral responsibility for the closure of the treasuries in the state.

He said the state is in an acute financial crisis and added all the tall talks on KIIFB are farce. Chennithala was addressing media during a ‘Meet the Press’ programme organised by the Kesari Memorial Trust here on Saturday.

The senior leader said after the CPM leader T Sivadasa Menon’s stint as Finance Minister this is the second time in the history of the state, the State Treasury is closed, he said reiterating the demand for Thomas Isaac’s resignation on moral obligation. Chennithala said he is expecting a clean sweep by the UDF in the ensuing general elections and said the CPM does not have policies and programmes and added that the people of the state are fed up by various issues during the Left Front regime which will lead to the Left Front drawing a blank in the polls.

Opposition leader said he has high hopes on the AICC president Rahul Gandhi contesting the elections from Wayanad and to a question said, “There were instances of top leaders of the Congress party contesting from south India on a second seat to have a pan India presence and to boost the prospects of other Congress candidates.” He said the AICC president was invited to contest by all the south Indian states including Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh and added that the decision is for the high command to take.He also said K Muraleedharan is indeed the candidate for Vadakara Lok Sabha seat.