Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

University of Kerala for major overhaul of exam system

According to the VC, the varsity employees tasked with the numbering of answer sheets become confused over the exact number of sheets and this should change.

Published: 01st April 2019 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

University of Kerala

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The University of Kerala(KU) will undertake a major overhaul of its examination system in the backdrop of repeated incidents of answer sheets going missing. However, the overhaul will be implemented in phases.

As a first step,  numbering of answer sheets will be done using bar code. Presently, the answer sheets are being numbered and counted manually which eventually resulted in several of them going missing.  V P Mahadevan Pillai, KU Vice-Chancellor, said the process is on to revamp the examination system and the varsity has already informed examination monitoring committee to make the necessary upgradation of the numbering system.     

“We can’t change the entire system overnight. It will take a while and we will definitely revamp it quite soon. The process of bar coding the numbering system  to ensure a systematic numbering of answer sheets has begun. Similarly, more changes are in the offing,” Pillai said.   

According to the VC, the varsity employees tasked with the numbering of answer sheets become confused over the exact number of sheets and this should change.

On the incident involving the disappearance of answer sheets,  Pillai, while conceding it is indeed a major lapse, though, pointed out the 45 missing answer sheets are from  examinations conducted in the last two years.

“ The answer sheets belong to candidates who appeared for examinations in the last two years. The exam results of several of them had been declared also.  However, there are some   still awaiting results. For them, we will conduct a re-exam,” the VC said. The feasibility of going in for a  complete overhaul of  the examination system is  being  looked into.  

Last year, after B Com students’ answer sheets reportedly went missing, KU sprang a surprise by publishing their results.

But the authorities did not reveal how they retrieved the ‘lost’ papers. In 2013, a bundle of answer sheets of the fourth semester MBA examinations of the University of Kerala were reportedly found by the roadside, near Kunnukuzhy here.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
University of Kerala examination system

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
MS Dhoni first showed his class by making an unbeaten 75 and later, under high pressure, held on to his nerves and ensured that CSK defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight runs at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)
MS Dhoni steals Rajasthan Royals' thunder at Chepauk as CSK make it 3 out of 3 in IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp