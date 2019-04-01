Light, sound operators in for a big haul during election

Gopika IS By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Election also means more business in assorted sectors. The demand for light and sound operators has also gone up. Not just the elections, April- May is also the period that they get most of their business every years owing to the various festivals.

Enterprising business men who hold the license for light and sound operation in the state also bring in more sets of speaker sets from the Tamil Nadu for rent and use it during the season.

The rates charged per day for a vehicle set with speakers for election announcement varies from Rs 3,000- Rs 6,000. The rate changes from operator to operator and also on the number of speaker sets they own.Vijayan, a light and sound operator feels that the business will only increase in the days to come. “Usually we will be very busy during this period. This time around the numbers has increased. Once the election campaign gains momentum, we are looking at a good season,” he said.

The advised number of boxes per vehicle is two. In Thiruvananthapuram, the collector has instructed the operators to only use two boxes per vehicle to avoid unnecessary noise pollution. “This instruction is not followed at the moment. In the end, the operators tend to the demands of the customer. Political intervention also plays a role in this,” said Raveendran Nair, Secretary Kerala Light and Sound Association (KLSA).“For the small scale operators, the season will not prove as successful as the others. The investment is high and apart from fuel used per campaign vehicle, the salary of our staff accompanying the vehicle, which is `1,000 is also included in the fee. Operators with more sets will get the contract at cheaper rates,” said Raveendran.