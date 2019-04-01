Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Light, sound operators in for a big haul during election

Election also means more business in assorted sectors. The demand for light and sound operators has also gone up.

Published: 01st April 2019 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Vote, Lok Sabha elections, Lok Sabha polls

For representational purposes.

By Gopika IS
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Election also means more business in assorted sectors. The demand for light and sound operators has also gone up. Not just the elections, April- May is also the period that they get most of their business every years owing to the various festivals.

Enterprising business men who hold the license for light and sound operation in the state also bring in more sets of speaker sets from the Tamil Nadu for rent and use it during the season.

The rates charged per day for a vehicle set with speakers for election announcement varies from Rs 3,000- Rs 6,000. The rate changes from operator to operator and also on the number of speaker sets they own.Vijayan, a light and sound operator feels that the business will only increase in the days to come. “Usually we will be very busy during this period. This time around the numbers has increased. Once the election campaign gains momentum, we are looking at a good season,” he said.

The advised number of boxes per vehicle is two. In Thiruvananthapuram, the collector has instructed the operators to only use two boxes per vehicle to avoid unnecessary noise pollution. “This instruction is not followed at the moment. In the end, the operators tend to the demands of the customer. Political intervention also plays a role in this,” said Raveendran Nair, Secretary Kerala Light and Sound Association (KLSA).“For the small scale operators, the season will not prove as successful as the others. The investment is high and apart from fuel used per campaign vehicle, the salary of our staff accompanying the vehicle, which is `1,000 is also included in the fee. Operators with more sets will get the contract at cheaper rates,” said Raveendran. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
General Elections 2019 sound operators

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
MS Dhoni first showed his class by making an unbeaten 75 and later, under high pressure, held on to his nerves and ensured that CSK defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight runs at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)
MS Dhoni steals Rajasthan Royals' thunder at Chepauk as CSK make it 3 out of 3 in IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp