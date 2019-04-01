‘Our vote for the man with a solution’

Steena Das By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Resident associations around Pangode Military Camp are planning to strengthen the protest against the ban on the construction of new buildings within 100 metres of the camp. They have decided to cast their vote to the candidate who has a solution to resolve the issue. A total of 14 residential associations near the camp are participating in the protest since the past year. The 'Nanma Association' includes the residential associations of Poojapura Vivekananda Nagar, Chadiyara Chitra Nagar, Vidyadhiraja Nagar and Cherukara Gardens.

The association has taken the initiative to talk to prominent political party candidates."Shashi Tharoor MP is already aware and has supported us. Yet, the State and Central Governments have not taken any action. We have received a notice approving the review of the order last month. But nothing has happened yet," said S Prasannakumar, general convenor of the association.

According to him, the act lies as a hindrance to the growth of the area surrounding the camp. "We spoke to the BJP candidate Kummanam Rajasekharan and requested him to consider the issue," said Prasannakumar. "We are yet to meet LDF candidate C Divakaran in person," he said.

The conflict began when Act 7 (5) under the Kerala Municipality Building Rules 1999 was made strict. The Act states in the case of an application to construct or reconstruct a building or make alteration or addition or extension to a building or make or enlarge any structure within a distance of 100 metres from any property maintained by the defence establishment, the secretary shall consult the officer- in - charge of the said establishment, before the permission is granted.

The order was released by the Ministry of Defence on 18 May 2011. Later, on 21 October 2016, the order was amended. An amended order was released granting permission for the construction of buildings that are 50 metres away in 149 military camps. Also, the same was made 10 metres for 193 military camps. Only Kannur military base was eligible in Kerala for the amendment.

Hence, the associations demand to include the Pangode Military camp under the amendment. According to the association, there are more than 600 applications pending in Pangode, Poojappura, Thirumala and PTP Nagar. Among these, nearly 200 applications are of the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and LIFE housing schemes.

"The contestants will have to win the heart of associations by resolving the issue to get the votes," Prasannakumar said.