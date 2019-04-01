Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘Our vote for the man with a solution’

The association has taken the initiative to talk to prominent political party candidates.

Published: 01st April 2019 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Steena Das
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Resident associations around Pangode Military Camp are planning to strengthen the protest against the ban on the construction of new buildings within 100 metres of the camp. They have decided to cast their vote to the candidate who has a solution to resolve the issue. A total of 14 residential associations near the camp are participating in the protest since  the past year. The 'Nanma Association' includes the residential associations of Poojapura Vivekananda Nagar, Chadiyara Chitra Nagar,  Vidyadhiraja Nagar and Cherukara Gardens.

The association has taken the initiative to talk to prominent political party candidates."Shashi Tharoor MP is already aware and has supported us. Yet, the State and Central Governments have not taken any action. We have received a notice approving the review of the order last month. But nothing has happened yet," said S Prasannakumar, general convenor of the association.

According to him, the act lies as a hindrance to the growth of the area surrounding the camp. "We spoke to the BJP candidate Kummanam Rajasekharan and requested him to consider the issue," said Prasannakumar. "We are yet to meet LDF candidate C Divakaran in person," he said.

The conflict began when Act 7 (5) under the Kerala Municipality Building Rules 1999 was made strict. The Act states in the case of an application to construct or reconstruct a building or make alteration or addition or extension to a building or make or enlarge any structure within a distance of 100 metres from any property maintained by the defence establishment, the secretary shall consult the officer- in - charge of the said establishment, before the permission is granted.

The order was released by the Ministry of Defence on 18 May 2011. Later, on 21 October 2016, the order was amended. An amended order was released granting permission for the construction of buildings that are 50 metres away in 149 military camps. Also, the same was made 10 metres for 193 military camps. Only Kannur military base was eligible in Kerala for the amendment.

Hence, the associations demand to include the Pangode Military camp under the amendment. According to the association, there are more than 600 applications pending in Pangode, Poojappura, Thirumala and PTP Nagar. Among these, nearly 200 applications are of the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and LIFE  housing schemes.

"The contestants will have to win the heart of associations by resolving the issue to get the votes," Prasannakumar said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
MS Dhoni first showed his class by making an unbeaten 75 and later, under high pressure, held on to his nerves and ensured that CSK defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight runs at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)
MS Dhoni steals Rajasthan Royals' thunder at Chepauk as CSK make it 3 out of 3 in IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp